NNDC Must Drive Northern Economic Revival, Says Gov. Yahaya

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has made a strong call for the urgent transformation of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), declaring that the regional investment body must rise to meet the economic realities facing Northern Nigeria or risk irrelevance.

Speaking at the close of a two-day retreat organized by the Board and Management of the NNDC) in Abuja, the governor set a clear, uncompromising tone, emphasising that the era of talk must give way to decisive action.

Governor Yahaya, represented by the Director-General of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Ezekiel Gomos, stressed that NNDC remains too critical to the North’s economic future to continue operating below its potential.

He painted a stark picture of the challenges confronting Northern Nigeria, such as rising unemployment, economic strain, insecurity and weakening investor confidence, arguing that institutions like NNDC must now serve as engines of recovery.

The NSGF chairman expressed optimism that NNDC can become a true catalyst for economic revival in the North if the Board and Management demonstrate bold thinking, decisive leadership and consistent execution.

He challenged NNDC to rediscover its founding purpose as a strategic economic vehicle for Northern Nigeria, rather than functioning as a passive legacy institution.

He emphasised that shareholders expect innovation, growth-oriented thinking and commercially viable investments, not internal disputes or repeated demands for intervention funds.

The governor urged NNDC to aggressively embrace the digital economy, noting the opportunities in ICT, fintech, and innovation-driven enterprises.

With millions of young people across the North possessing untapped entrepreneurial potential, the Governor argued that failure to invest in technology-driven sectors would amount to missing a generational opportunity.

The governor called for a “hard-nosed” and strategic reassessment, making it clear that sentiment must not stand in the way of profitability.

He pointed out options on the table to include restructuring, partnerships, repositioning, or outright divestment.

The governor drew a direct connection between economic performance and regional stability, warning that insecurity cannot be addressed without creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities.

He insisted that NNDC must go beyond asset management to become a profit-driven institution capable of generating employment, boosting productivity, and restoring hope.

Other speakers included Mal. Tanimu Yakubu, DG Budget Office of the Federation, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Ex NNDC GMD, also a former CEO of FSB International Bank.

While chairing a session entitled, ‘Reliving the Vision of our Hero’s Past: Sustaining the Legacy and Purpose of our Founder into the Future’, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former GMD of NNDC, stressed that hard decisions would need to be taken to bring the company back on track.