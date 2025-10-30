Shettima Wants ACF to Stand In Solidarity With Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

•Says all groups, communities, faiths, have a say in national conversation under President’s watch

•Urges resistance against mischief makers seeking to divide Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday charged the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to stand in solidarity with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “there is no better time than now for the leaders of the North to stand together as one” in support of efforts by the Tinubu administration to wriggle the nation out of the economic and social morass it was hitherto enmeshed in.

The Vice President canvassed the position while receiving in audience a delegation from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) led by Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, at the State House, Abuja.

Shettima told members of the region’s apex socio-cultural organisation to resist the antics of a few mischief makers to fragment the unity of Nigeria.

He drew the distinction between greed and grievance as propounded by those he described as “architects of modern conflict,” observing that, “while some agitations arise from genuine grievances seeking justice and fairness, others are fuelled by greed—by the quest to exploit disorder for selfish gain.”

He said the task before the Tinubu government is to spot the difference between genuine grievance and greed, with a view to embracing “legitimate calls for equity and inclusion, and to isolate the forces that seek to profit from chaos.”

“We have proven, time and again, that our diversity is our strength, that our differences in tribe, faith, and geography are the very bricks that make this house of destiny we live in. This is why we must continue to resist all attempts to divide us or stir mischief among us. Our future depends on unity, and unity must remain our creed,” he stated.

Dispelling claims of ethnic and religious slant by peddlers of marginalisation, the Vice President stated categorically that every group, faith, and tribe has a voice in national issues under the Tinubu administration, and that no group will marginalized.

His words: “What we do as a government is to ensure that every group, every community, every faith, and every voice finds its place in the national conversation. We will never accommodate the marginalisation of any group. Our policies are designed to create opportunities for all—to lift every community through inclusion, education, and enterprise.”

Shettima assured the northern leaders that they are an integral part of the Tinubu-led federal government, and that the administration is ready to partner with the ACF in advancing the cause of the region and the nation as a whole.

According to him:”The trajectory of the North, however, has been a sobering one. We began as a region defined by stability, vision, and a deep commitment to building bridges across ethnic, religious, and geographic divides. But what we have inherited today is a geography scarred by insecurity, mistrust, and economic decline.

“We cannot afford to allow this chaos to fester. We owe our people not only the burden of ending the cycle of killings and destruction that have crippled our communities, but also the duty of ensuring justice for victims of violence and deprivation.

“This government is yours. Your interests shall always find representation here, for I am one of you. And where there is a shortcoming, I assure you that you have direct access to me. We exist to serve you, to represent you, and to uphold the values that make the North an equal stakeholder in Nigeria’s identity.”

The Vice President outlined what he described as deliberate steps being taken by the administration to reposition the fortunes of the North, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu “prioritises education, agriculture, industrialisation, and security as the pillars of northern revival.”

He continued: “We are strengthening the foundations of education through reforms that empower local governments and promote fiscal autonomy at the grassroots. Through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), millions of northern students now have access to tertiary education without the financial barriers that once held them back.

“We are expanding vocational and technical training centres to prepare our youth for roles in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology.”

Shettima explained that under the current administration, Nigeria has moved beyond subsistence farming to large-scale commercial ventures that is transforming the vast arable land in the North into the nation’s food and industrial backbone.

“We are building agro-processing industries to create jobs and value chains, investing in microfinance systems to support smallholder farmers and MSMEs, and establishing industrial zones in key states such as Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto to attract textile, leather, and food-processing industries,” he added.

On security, the Vice President said national security remains the administration’s topmost priority. “Through coordinated security operations, we have neutralised notorious bandit leaders and restored relative stability to once-besieged communities. This is the foundation upon which we intend to rebuild the North—through peace, through justice, and through economic empowerment,” he noted.

Earlier, Chairman of the BoT of ACF, Alhaji Dalhatu, commended the Tinubu administration for its bold reforms, applauding the commitment and support of the Vice President for the achievements recorded so far.

His words, “We are proud of what you are doing as Vice President as well as the work and achievements of this administration. You are doing a good job of assisting the President in running the affairs of the country in difficult times. We are always happy to identify with you”.

He explained that the group was at the Presidential Villa to express solidarity with the government, and formally invite the Vice President to the forthcoming 25th anniversary celebration of the ACF as well as deliberations on the development of the region.

Dalhatu said, among other things, the ACF intends to launch an endowment fund to drive the socio-economic development of the northern region, especially in building models across different sectors that would be emulated by state governments in the region.

He added that the 25th anniversary celebration would also provide a platform for ACF to interact with other socio-cultural organisations across the country for the future and development of Nigeria.

Also speaking, Chairman of the National Executive Committee of ACF, Mamman Mike Osuman, said the socio-cultural organisation will use the 25th anniversary to showcase the potentials of the northern region and make a bold statement about its commitment to a one, prosperous, united country.

He pledged the ACF’s support for the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the realisation of targets of the Tinubu administration.

Also present at the meeting were the ACF Vice Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Ida; Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, and BoT Vice Chairman, Ambassador Ibrahim Mai-Sule.