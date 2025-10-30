RichyGold Boss and His Vision Beyond Profit for Children

For Lagos-based industrialist, High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru, business is not just about profit, bit about purpose, people, and posterity. His latest venture, the Victoria Hall and Children’s Playground in Okota, Lagos, stands as proof of this vision. Named after his youngest daughter, Victoria, the exquisite facility blends leisure and love, offering a safe, vibrant space where children can play, families can bond, and communities can celebrate together. Uzoma Mba writes

It was a Sunday afternoon that blended business ingenuity with family joy, faith, and community spirit as High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru, a Lagos-based industrialist and Chairman of RichyGold Group of Companies, officially unveiled Victoria Hall and Children’s Playground, an elegant addition to Lagos’ growing recreational and event landscape.

The newly commissioned facility, located at 223 Ago-Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, is part of the expanding RichyGold Homes and Estates, a subsidiary of RichyGold Group. The project adds to Agbapuru’s profile as a visionary entrepreneur whose ventures continue to balance profit, purpose, and people-centred impact.

The event drew an impressive list of dignitaries and social personalities. Members of Agbapuru’s elite Hazie International Social Club of Nigeria and Ugomba Social Club were present in large numbers, adding glamour and fellowship to the day. Business associates, clergy, and community leaders also attended, commending Agbapuru’s commitment to community development through his investments.

A Blend of Celebration and Purpose

The event, which doubled as a birthday celebration for Agbapuru’s youngest daughter, Victoria, after whom the new hall and playground were named, was attended by hundreds of well-wishers, friends, and business associates from different walks of life. Despite a heavy downpour earlier in the day that caused significant traffic in the area, the atmosphere at the venue brimmed with joy and festivity.

The commissioning began with a solemn prayer and dedication led by Rev. Fr. Victor Mbakwe of the Orlu Diocese, Imo State, who is currently on mission in Edo State. The Catholic priest blessed the building complex and its facilities, describing the project as “a place created for the good of humanity.”

“This place is created for the good of humanity in general,” Rev. Fr. Mbakwe declared, sprinkling holy water across the facility. “We pray for more blessings for High Chief Agbapuru whose idea and generosity made this vision possible.”

A Facility Built for Children’s Joy

The Victoria Hall and Playground was clearly designed with children’s happiness and safety in mind. The ground floor of the building houses an indoor play hall equipped with high-grade recreational installations, from bouncing castles and trackless trains to air power bikes, open-roof toy cars, a snooker board, and a simulated basketball machine. Every corner of the space reflects the attention to detail that defines RichyGold’s standard of quality and innovation.

For Agbapuru, this latest venture is not just another business expansion; it is a gift of joy and a legacy of love inspired by his daughter. “Naming the hall after Victoria is symbolic,” a family source said. “It reflects the Chief’s belief in family values and in creating a safe and happy environment where children can play, laugh, and learn.”

Cutting the Ribbons, Opening the Doors

In a moment charged with emotion and applause, Pharmacist Ogechi Ekeh cut the ceremonial red ribbon at the playground, declaring it open to the public. Shortly after, Mayor Edward Maduka performed the honour of cutting the second ribbon, unveiling the Victoria Event Hall.

The hall itself, designed to accommodate up to 500 guests, stands as a modern and versatile venue ideal for weddings, receptions, birthdays, and social gatherings. With its aesthetic design, spacious parking area, and family-friendly ambience, it is expected to quickly become one of the most sought-after event destinations in the Okota axis.

The atmosphere was electric as DJ Steve, an ace entertainer, took over the console, delivering a rich mix of continental tunes that kept guests on their feet. Complementing the disc jockey’s performance, a traditional Igbo music group thrilled the audience with rhythmic cultural renditions that added a touch of heritage to the modern setting.

Children, who were clearly the stars of the day, revelled in the new playground’s attractions, running around in excitement, dancing to cheerful music, and trying out the array of play equipment. The highlight came when little Victoria, the day’s celebrant, joined her parents and siblings to cut her birthday cake amid cheers, music, and flashing cameras.

“It’s a beautiful combination of business and love,” said a guest. “The Chief has created something that will bring joy not only to his family but to the entire community.”

A Vision Beyond Profit

Over the years, High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru has built a reputation as a businessman whose investments go beyond profit margins. Through RichyGold Group of Companies, he has continued to expand into sectors such as real estate, construction, and hospitality, always with a focus on quality and social value.

Speaking informally during the event, a close associate of the Chief noted that the RichyGold boss remains committed to initiatives that promote community well-being. “For him, business must serve society,” the associate said. “This playground is a reflection of that principle, it’s a place where families can connect, children can play safely, and happy memories can be made.”

A Legacy of Joy

As the day wound down, the laughter of children echoed through the compound, blending with music and conversation. The rain that once threatened to dampen the occasion seemed long forgotten as the sun cast a warm glow on the colourful playground.

By the end of the event, one thing was clear: Victoria Hall and Playground is more than a new business venture. It is a testament to Agbapuru’s vision of combining enterprise with empathy, creating not just spaces for profit, but environments for people to live, celebrate, and grow together.

The playground, now open daily to the public, promises to become a cherished destination for families seeking safe, modern, and affordable recreation in Lagos. And for High Chief Richard Ifeanyi Agbapuru, the success of the launch marked not just another business milestone, but the joyful continuation of a legacy built on faith, family, and the happiness of others.