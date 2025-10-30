LSLGA Wins ‘Regulatory Innovation Award’ at IAGR 2025

Sustained efforts by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority to place player welfare at the centre of gaming regulation have earned international recognition, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong.

The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) has been named the winner of the prestigious ‘Regulatory Innovation Award’ at the International Regulatory Awards 2025, organised by the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) in Toronto, Canada.

This global recognition highlights LSLGA’s pioneering achievement with SAFEPLAY — Africa’s first regulator-led, multi-operator self-exclusion platform, centrally managed by the Authority and seamlessly integrated with licensed operators. SAFEPLAY has become a benchmark model for player protection, reinforcing LSLGA’s commitment to responsible gaming and the well-being of citizens.

While receiving the award, Mr. Bashir Are, CEO of LSLGA, expressed deep appreciation to IAGR for the honour and called on fellow regulators to adopt proactive frameworks that protect citizens, ensuring that gaming remains a safe and enjoyable form of entertainment rather than a source of social distress.

LSLGA also extends heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated staff, whose hard work and innovation made this milestone possible, and to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support and visionary leadership in promoting a fair, transparent, and responsible gaming environment.

With this award, the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in regulatory excellence and innovation, setting new standards for gaming regulation across Africa.