  • Thursday, 30th October, 2025

ITU Member States, Others Chart Pathway for Global Connectivity

​Global leaders from among the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) member states, Nigeria inclusive, and the global digital development community are set to draw up a new roadmap for inclusive digital development at the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the importance of the gathering, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “For the 2.6 billion unconnected, digital development is more than a technical challenge. It’s a test of our collective commitment to an inclusive, sustainable digital future for all. WTDC-25 is our moment to transform that commitment into action so that everyone, everywhere, can benefit from technology.”

With full preparation for the hosting, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said: “Hosting WTDC-25 in Baku, the first in the Commonwealth of Independent States, is an honour and a historic vote of confidence from the ITU, forged over three decades of partnership since 1992. Providing the venue for this important conference underscores Azerbaijan’s rising leadership in meaningful connectivity and sustainable digital transformation, and our determination to shape the future of global telecommunications and digital inclusion.”

Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, said: “Sustainable digital transformation calls for bold, human-centred action coupled with investment in resilient infrastructure, innovation and inclusiveness. WTDC-25 is our chance to define the next steps together with our members and partners to bridge the multiple digital divides to make meaningful connectivity a reality for everyone.

