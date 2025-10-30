IHS Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Infrastructure

Stories by Agnes Ekebuike

IHS Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to advancing sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment through responsible telecommunication infrastructure.

This reaffirmation came during the Sustainability Table Discourse Series (STS) themed: ‘Sustainability in Action: Scaling the Impact of a Thriving Future to Achieve the SDGs,’ where industry leaders, policy makers, and private sector players converged to discuss the role of collaboration, innovation, and circular economy models in achieving Nigeria’s sustainability goals.

Director, Government and External Relations, IHS Nigeria, Gimba Mohammed, who represented the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, IHS Nigeria, Kazeem Oladepo, delivered the keynote address titled: ‘Sustainability in Action: Scaling Impact for a Thriving Future Through Sustainable Telecommunications Infrastructure – A Provider’s Perspective.’

In his remarks, he emphasised that sustainability remained central to IHS’s operations and long-term strategy.

“Sustainability is at the heart of who we are. It is embedded within our corporate values and reflected in every aspect of our operations, from powering sites sustainably to nurturing the communities we serve and promoting sound ethical practices throughout our business,” he said.

Director, Engineering and Design, IHS Nigeria, Ghaith Al Hasan, elaborated on the success of Project Green and the importance of strong partnerships in achieving scale.

“Our experience has shown that the right partnerships, technologies, and maintenance structures are essential for sustainability. Today, IHS operates renewable energy systems across more than 10,000 sites in Nigeria, demonstrating what is possible when innovation meets commitment,” he stated.