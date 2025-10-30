Gov Alia Approves Ikya to Lead Lobi Stars Interim Management 

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormen Alia, has approved an Interim Management Team for Lobi Stars with a former Team Manager of the club, Mr. Simon Terver Ikya, as Chairman.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Sir Tersoo kula, the newly appointed Interim Management Committee will take over the affairs of Lobi Stars pending a proper restructuring of the club.

Other members of the committee are: seasoned sports journalist, Uja Emmanuel (Media Director), a retired elite Nigerian referee, Mr. Harry Yachi (Technical Director), astute marketer, Barrister Owocho Adejoh Ogiri, and Mr. Terzungwe Chugh, Admin/Board Secretary.

The statement also said “the governor warns against distractions and urges all members of the interim board to work together to achieve success and ensure the club returns to top flight football.”

Therefore, the Interim Management Committee has been directed to immediately register the club for the 2025/2026 Nigerian National League (NNL) season.

It will be recalled that after over two decades in the Nigerian topflight, Lobi Stars, under the recently dissolved board and management, were relegated to the NNL after underwhelming performances in the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

Speaking on his appointment, the new chairman, Ikya, said he has the requisite knowledge and experience not only to shoulder the responsibility but to justify the confidence reposed in him by the governor.

He also promised to work harmoniously with other members of the committee to restore the last glory of the club.

“I thank His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia, for reposing confidence in our ability to lead Lobi Stars

“Having served as Team Manager of the club, Lobi Stars, and the Nigerian football scene in general is a familiar terrain,” he said.

While calling for all hands to be on deck to restore the fortunes of Lobi Stars, Ikya promised to hit the ground running.