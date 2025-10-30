Genesis Energy, FG, NNPC in Strategic Collaboration to Boost Nigeria’s Power Grid, Energy Access

Sunday Okobi





Genesis Energy, one of the leading pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management companies, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) to supply excess power generated from the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) to the national grid.

The company stated that the collaboration was in line with its commitment to advancing sustainable industrialisation and accelerating Nigeria’s energy transition.

The announcement was made during a recent visit by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to Genesis Energy’s operational site within the Port Harcourt Refinery in Eleme, Rivers State.

This, the power firm stated, provided the opportunity to showcase Genesis Energy’s contribution to Nigeria’s industrial growth through the operation of the nation’s largest licenced private off-grid clean power plant (84MW).

Adelabu, commended Genesis Energy’s operational excellence and reiterated the federal government’s commitment to fostering a business environment that attracts and protects private-sector investment in the power industry.

He stated that the government alone could not fund the energy sector, and partnerships like the Genesis Energy–NNPC collaboration are essential to closing infrastructure gaps and delivering reliable power to industries, businesses, and households nationwide.

According to the minister, “We are ready to do everything possible to attract investors to support us so that industries, businesses, and households can have uninterrupted, functional, and reliable electricity.

“We have put in place a comprehensive policy and consistent regulatory framework that ensures private sector investors can operate confidently, recover investments, and contribute meaningfully to national growth.”

Adelabu noted that the collaboration would serve as a proof of concept for integrating excess capacity into the national grid and could lead to an additional 120MW expansion once the pilot phase is concluded.

The minister further affirmed the federal government’s readiness to fast-track transmission infrastructure and commercial arrangements to enable seamless off-take of power from the facility to the grid. The 84MW Off-Grid Independent Power Plant (IPP) operated by Genesis Energy, which is located within the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), stands as the nation’s largest licenced private off-grid clean power plant and the company’s pioneering clean energy investments in the country.

In his remark, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Energy Group, Mr. Akinwole Omoboriowo, expressed the company’s dedication to leveraging innovative clean energy solutions to power Nigeria’s industrial and economic advancement.

He told journalists that: “At Genesis Energy, we remain committed to powering progress through strategic partnerships that strengthen Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and expand access to reliable power.

“As Nigeria continues to advance toward achieving steady electricity supply, collaboration between the public and private sectors has become more critical than ever.

“One key example is our partnership with the NNPC Limited. A milestone initiative enabling the supply of excess power from our Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) facility to the national grid.”

The facility, powered by three GE TM2500+ gas turbines, supplies uninterrupted, sustainable power directly to the refinery-improving operational efficiency, strengthening local energy security, and reducing dependence on diesel and grid instability.

The PHRC IPP also exemplifies how Gas-to-Power acts as a strategic enabler for renewable energy deployment-with every 1MW of gas-to-power capacity creating potential for up to 2MWp of solar power investment, thereby supporting Nigeria’s Just Energy Transition and Climate Resilience Agenda.

Omoboriowo emphasised that the collaboration with NNPC Limited exemplifies pragmatic innovation, leveraging existing assets to expand energy access, enhance refinery productivity, and contribute to national development.

“This project goes beyond megawatts; it is powering jobs, industries, and communities. The facility supplies dependable and sustainable energy to the PHRC, significantly improving refinery operations, strengthening local energy security, and reducing dependence on diesel and grid instability.

“This groundbreaking partnership, undertaken in alignment with the federal government’s Power Sector Reform and Energy Transition Agenda, is designed to optimise Nigeria’s domestic generation capacity, enhance grid stability, and expand nationwide electricity access, representing a critical milestone in the nation’s journey toward a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable power ecosystem,” he stated.

Omoboriowo added: “It also underscores the vital role of clean, reliable, and locally generated energy in uplifting the Nigerian economy, driving industrial growth, and supporting national development goals. “Genesis Energy remains committed to partnering the Nigerian Government, financiers, and global stakeholders to accelerate sustainable industrial growth, support Just Energy transition goals, and build a cleaner, more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“The visit and partnership announcement mark a significant step forward in Nigeria’s quest for a diversified, resilient, and inclusive energy sector, reinforcing Genesis Energy’s role as a trusted private-sector partner to government, financiers, and stakeholders in driving sustainable industrial growth and achieving the country’s long-term energy security goals.”