Firm Envisages Nigeria’s First Sports City Project in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A Nigerian firm, QAS Properties Limited has unveiled the vision of an ambitious and first of its kind world-class sports city for Abuja.

The project, which is inspired by similar transformations like Dubai Sports City is spearheaded by Qamar Shodeinde and Stephen Koko Matthew.

They said the concept would enhance the quality of living and enable opportunities for sports and recreation in the FCT.

In addition, they noted that the potential for property development and investment within and around such a project means real estate investors would find significant opportunities.

The sports city, to be sited in either the Airport Road or Bwari axis, would boast of world class sporting centres and a football academy.

According to a statement by the firm, construction would create thousands of jobs for engineers, technicians, vendors and drivers, boosting many parts of

the economy.

They said once complete, the city would host training centres, competitions, and events, employing coaches, groundskeepers, hotel staff and more, contributing to a lively urban environment.

“Picture our national teams training with world-class equipment right here in Abuja, inspiring future champions

and role models within a thriving

community. This would greatly benefit sports enthusiasts and athletes,”

Shodeinde and Matthew said.

The partners stated that Abuja economy would be a major beneficiary, adding beyond jobs, the project would promote health, empower youth, and strengthen social cohesion through positive community engagement, making Abuja desirable for families and future

generations.

They lamented that despite the natural sporting talent of the youth, Nigeria’s sports infrastructure lags.

They reckoned that a national sports city would provide the facilities and organisation to harness this energy,

keeping youth engaged and helping them reach global prominence.

“This vision aligns with

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda on jobs, business growth, and infrastructure, supported by the transformation efforts of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

“A sports city would signal that Abuja

means serious business and fully supports the government’s ambitions, offering an enhanced quality of life for its residents.

“Beyond jobs, the project would boost local businesses, restaurants, shops, hotels, and small enterprises, while attracting visitors nationwide and internationally. This would diversify the

economy, grow tourism, and enhance Abuja’s appeal with quality housing and recreational spaces. Local manufacturers and vendors would also gain from rising demand,” the statement said.

They said the sports city would foster talent through academies and training programs, while

integrating homes, green spaces, and community facilities to set new standard in sustainable, modern urban living.

They urged all Nigerians who believe in a better future to rally and build a country where children train in world-class facilities, jobs come from

innovation, and the nation’s capital reflects ambition, offering a rich, fulfilling life for all.