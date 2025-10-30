FG Bows to Public Pressure, Reverses Pardon List

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





In deference to public criticism, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, revised downward the list of convicted persons considered for pardon in exercise of his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy.

Dropping a number of controversial names contained in the initial list, Tinubu issued instruments granting pardon and clemency to the affected individuals, and reduced the sentences of some convicts across the country.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who disclosed the development, said the federal government had concluded the review of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy recently granted to persons serving various jail terms in the country. This was contained in a statement yesterday.

However, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, said Tinubu’s U-turn on pardon to some convicts was an act of shame, not wisdom.

Breaking down the review, Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that certain persons convicted of serious crimes, such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, unlawful possession of firearms/arms dealing, etc., were deleted from the list.

Onanuga added that some who had hitherto been pardoned in the old list now had their sentences commuted.

He explained that the review became necessary considering the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies, and adherence to bilateral obligations.

Onanuga stated, “The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the accused, the victim, and the state/society also guided the review. The approved list of eligible beneficiaries has been transmitted to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation in line with the duly signed instruments of release.”

Tinubu had shortly after the recent Council of State meeting announced pardon for 175 inmates. But the gesture was greeted with strong criticism due to some of the persons listed as beneficiaries of the presidential pardon.

Chief among the names was Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death by hanging in 2020 by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for killing her husband, Billyaminu Ahmed Bello. Her sentence was upheld by both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

But the AGF had, in an apparent response to public concerns, explained that “no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the president’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody”.

He added that the process remained at the final administrative stage, which included a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully complied with established legal and procedural requirements before the issuance of any instrument of release.

Fagbemi had said on October 16, “It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

“This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.”

However, in the statement yesterday, Fagbemi said after the final review, “few persons earlier recommended were found not to have met the necessary requirements and were accordingly delisted, while in some other cases, sentences were reviewed and reduced to reflect fairness, justice, and the spirit of the exercise”.

The statement said, “This exercise underscores the president’s desire to balance justice with compassion and the belief that justice must not only punish, but also reform and redeem.

“The review was undertaken with meticulous commitment to due process to reinforce the administration’s broader commitment to justice reform and humane correctional practices in line with international standards.”

Tinubu had earlier announced pardon for 175 inmates, but the list was reviewed to 120, as 55 inmates earlier granted pardon had their names removed.

In the final list, a total of 15 inmates were granted pardon by Tinubu and they included Mrs Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia, Hussaini Alhaji Umar, Ayinla Saadu Alanamu, Hon. Farouk M. Lawan, Herbert Macaulay, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Ken Saro Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuale, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel and John Kpuine.

Similarly, 15 inmates received clemency from the president and they were Oroka Michael Chibueze, Adesanya Olufemi Paul, Daniel Bodunwa, Hamza Abubakar, Buhari Sani, Mohammed Musa, Muharazu Abubakar, Ibrahim Yusuf, Saad Ahmed Madaki, Ex-Corporal Michael Bawa, Richard Ayuba, Adam Abubakar, Emmanuel Yusuf, Chinedu Stanley and Johnny Ntheru Udor.

Four inmates, Emmanuel Baba, Abubakar Usman, Khalifa Umar and Mohammed Umar, got their death sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

Among the 86 inmates, who had their sentences reduced were Maryam Sanda. Although she was sentenced to death by hanging, the president commuted the death sentence to a prison term of 12 years.

In the earlier list comprising 175 inmates, out of the 17 shortlisted for pardon, two names were missing in the new list and they were Nweke Francis Chibueze sentenced to life imprisonment for cocaine and Dr Nwogu Peters serving 17 years’ jail term for fraud.

The list for clemency, which initially contained 82 inmates, was pruned drastically to 15, with over 50 of them transferred to the reduced sentences terms, including Maryam Sanda.

However, names like Alaugwu Lawrence, Ben Friday, kelvin Christopher Smith, Azubuike Jeremiah, Akinrimnade Akinwande Adeniyi, Ahmed Adeyemi, Adeniyi Jimoh and Seun Omirinde were among the 55 inmates dropped from the presidential pardon. They were convicted on drug related offences.

Similarly, out of the initial seven inmates on death row shortlisted for life imprisonment, Emmanuel Gladstone, Moses Ayodele Olurunfemi and Benjamin Ekeze were dropped from the final list. They were convicted on murder, culpable homicide, and armed robbery.

According to the Instrument of Presidential Prerogative of Mercy (reduced terms of imprisonment and sentence 2025), dated October 21, and signed by Tinubu, Maryam Sanda’s sentence was reduced “to 12 years, based on compassionate grounds, in the best interest of the children and good conduct, embraced new lifestyle, model prisoner and remorsefulness”.

Fagbemi disclosed that in order to ensure that future exercises met public expectations and best practices, the president had directed the immediate relocation of the secretariat of Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The statement said, “The president has further directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue appropriate Guidelines for the Exercise of the Power of Prerogative of Mercy, which includes compulsory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies.

“This will ensure that only persons who fully meet the stipulated legal and procedural requirements will henceforth benefit from the issuance of instruments of release.”

The statement said Tinubu appreciated the constructive feedback and engagement from stakeholders and the general public on the matter. He also reaffirmed his administration’s broader commitment to judicial reforms and improving the administration of justice in Nigeria, the AGF said in the statement.

The AGF commended the public for their patience and constructive engagement throughout the process. He assured Nigerians that the government remained steadfast in promoting a justice system that upheld human dignity while safeguarding national security and social order.

‘U-turn an Act of Shame, Not Wisdom’

Nevertheless, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, described the reversal of Tinubu’s pardon to some convicts as an act of shame and not wisdom.

In a statement yesterday, Shaibu said once again, Nigerians had witnessed a government that did not lead, but reacted.

He stated, “President Bola Tinubu has ‘cancelled’ his own pardon for drug traffickers, kidnappers, and other hardened criminals — but only after Nigerians shouted loud enough to wake him from his moral slumber.

“Let’s be clear: this U-turn is not an act of wisdom, it’s an act of shame.

“If the public had kept quiet, would convicted drug lords and kidnappers be walking free today under the President’s blessing? Who thought it was a brilliant idea to reward crime and betray justice? Who signed off on such national embarrassment?

“These are the questions every Nigerian deserves answers to: who compiled the list of beneficiaries? What criteria justified freeing kidnappers and drug offenders?

“Where was the Attorney-General when this absurdity was cooked up? And why does this government only ‘discover its conscience’ after Nigerians express outrage?”

Shaibu stated that the pattern had become too familiar — announce the unthinkable, watch the country erupt, then hurriedly reverse course as if governance is a game of “trial and error”.