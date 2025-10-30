Doro Pledges Transparent, Tech-Driven Humanitarian Response As Senate Confirms Minister’s Appointment 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Dr. Bernard Mohamed Doro as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, endorsing his sweeping reform vision to overhaul Nigeria’s crisis response system through technology, transparency and inter-agency coordination.

Doro, a UK-trained pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, told senators that his mission would be to build “an efficient, transparent and people-centred humanitarian ecosystem” that restores dignity to displaced citizens and eliminates duplication across government agencies.

He said: “If assigned the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, I will work to create a humanitarian ecosystem that is efficient, transparent and centred on the person being cared for.

“By promoting synergy among agencies, we can reduce duplication and achieve real results. Technology will help us reach the intended beneficiaries.”

He promised to anchor his service on impartiality, independence and humanity, aligning his agenda with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision for inclusive governance and sustainable poverty reduction.

Doro, who appeared in the Senate with his wife, Naomi, and supporters from Plateau State, was introduced as a multidisciplinary professional with over two decades of experience across healthcare, management, law and leadership in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

According to him, “I’ve had the privilege of serving in various capacities across healthcare and management for more than 20 years.

“Through my platform, Doro Vision, I’ve mentored youths and led social impact initiatives. I intend to apply my global experience to help craft and implement policies that better the lives of Nigerians.”

His academic record includes degrees in pharmacy, law, business administration and advanced clinical practice from leading British institutions including the University of London, University of Leicester and Anglia Ruskin University, as well as certifications in emergency medicine and independent prescribing.

A registered pharmacist with the UK’s General Pharmaceutical Council and a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Doro also holds a fellowship with the Institute of Mortgage Brokers and Lenders of Nigeria.

Pressed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on how his multi-sectoral background would serve the country, Doro said he would leverage his expertise to drive evidence-based policies and strengthen accountability in humanitarian operations.

“I will use my broad experiences to shape policies that deliver measurable impact and restore trust in government interventions,” he assured the lawmakers.

Senators across party lines praised Doro as an exceptional nominee.

Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno described him as “a model professional” with the credentials to modernise Nigeria’s humanitarian system.

Senator Abdul Ningi urged him to promote peace and inclusion in Plateau State and respect the National Assembly’s oversight powers under Section 88 of the Constitution.

In response, Doro pledged to champion youth engagement and peacebuilding, recalling his work with Doro Vision to unite young people across religious lines.

“As someone from a multi-religious family, I understand the need for leadership that brings people together,” he said.

Senate President Akpabio lauded Doro as “a clean candidate” with no security or integrity issues, commending President Tinubu for “identifying capable Nigerians from within and outside the country to drive national renewal”.

Following a motion by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, seconded by Senator Ningi, the nominee was asked to “take a bow and go”.

“The Senate hereby confirms Dr. Bernard Mohamed Doro as Minister of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Akpabio declared, congratulating both the nominee and the people of Plateau State.