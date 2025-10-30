Breast Cancer: Awareness, Early Detection Can Save Lives, Says Onemiye

Founder of Silver Cross Healthcare and Diagnostics, Ese Onemiye, has called for consistent awareness campaign of breast cancer,noting that early detection could save lives.

Onemiye said ” For women, breast cancer is one of the most common diseases affecting women worldwide, adding that despite major advances in medical science, many women and even some men continue to face this diagnosis each year

According to Onemiye, Breast cancer happens when some cells in the breast begin to grow uncontrollably. These cells can form a lump or tumor and may spread to other parts of the body if not treated early. Most breast cancers start in the milk ducts or glands (lobules) of the breast.

Onemiye’s words “Types of breast cancer are Ductal Carcinoma In Situ, DCIS, a non-invasive form of cancer where cells are limited to the ducts.

“Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, IDC, the most common type, where cancer spreads beyond the ducts.

“Invasive Lobular Carcinoma, ILC, starts in the glands and spreads to nearby tissues.

“Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, a more aggressive type that doesn’t respond to hormonal treatment.

“HER2-Positive Breast Cancer grows quickly but can be treated with special targeted drugs.

“Certain things increase the chances of getting breast cancer, such as being female and older in age.

“Family history of breast or ovarian cancer. Genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2. Early menstruation or late menopause. Using hormonal therapy for a long time. Unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking, alcohol use, lack of exercise, and poor diet.

“You should see a doctor if you notice a lump in the breast or underarm. Changes in breast size or shape. Dimpling or redness of the breast skin. Nipple discharge, especially if it’s bloody. Breast pain or swelling.

“Breast cancer can be detected through self-examination: checking your breasts regularly.

“Clinical examination done by a healthcare provider. Mammogram: A breast X-ray that detects early changes. Ultrasound or MRI: for more detailed images.

“Biopsy a test to confirm the presence of cancer cells. Treatment depends on the type and stage of cancer. They include surgery: removing the tumor or entire breast if necessary. Using high-energy rays to kill cancer cells.

“Drugs that stop or slow cancer growth. For cancers affected by hormones like estrogen. Drugs that attack only cancer cells. Boosts the immune system to fight cancer.

“When breast cancer is found early, it can often be treated successfully. Regular screening and awareness are key to early detection. Early diagnosis can save up to 90% of lives for localized cancers.

“A diagnosis of breast cancer can bring emotional stress. Support from family, friends, and counselors is important during recovery. Healing the mind is just as important as healing the body.”