Boxers Sign Contracts Ahead of GOtv Boxing Night 34

Boxers scheduled to compete at GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jam Festival on December 26 have signed contracts for their bouts, marking a key step in preparations for the year-ending event.

The signing ceremony, held on Wednesday in Lagos, confirmed the participation of several top Nigerian boxers who will feature in five bouts, including a World Boxing Federation (WBF) light heavyweight title fight and a national super bantamweight title contest.

Among the boxers who completed their contract formalities were Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni, Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola, Ezekiel “Touch” Seun, Faruk Taofeek, and Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi.

Speaking at the event, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, said the contract signing underscores the event’s commitment to structure and professionalism in Nigerian boxing.

“The signing exercise is a crucial part of ensuring that both boxers and fans get a transparent, well-organised event,” Johnson said. “We are maintaining the same standards that have made GOtv Boxing Night the country’s most consistent boxing platform.”

Johnson added that this edition, tagged “Jam Festival,” will retain the event’s familiar but expanded blend of boxing, music, and comedy, a formula that has helped broaden the sport’s appeal and attract new audiences.

Since its debut in 2014, GOtv Boxing Night has held 33 editions and produced some of the country’s leading professional boxers, with bouts broadcast live on SuperSport across Africa. The upcoming Jam Festival edition is expected to round off the year with a mix of competitive fights and live entertainment.