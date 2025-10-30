Beta Glass Sets Global Record with 48-Day DF1 Furnace Rebuild at Ughelli Plant

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc, has achieved a world-leading milestone with the successful rebuild of its DF1 container glass furnace at its state-of-the-art facility in Ughelli, Delta State.

The comprehensive project, completed in a record 48 days, marks a new global benchmark in the glass container industry and significantly enhances the company’s production capacity, efficiency, and sustainability.

The DF1 furnace, a 250-ton, 70-square-metre structure, underwent a complete transformation that involved the demolition and reinstallation of more than 2,000 metric tons of refractories and 90 tons of steel structures.

The project also included the installation of advanced furnace equipment such as exhaust draught systems, batch chargers, boosters, probes, and cooling systems.

The company upgraded its working ends and forehearths with modern combustion and cooling units, replaced old water lines and air and gas pipelines, and overhauled its electrical and control systems to improve operational performance.

Speaking on the achievement, the Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Mr. Alexander Gendis, said the successful completion of the DF1 furnace rebuild underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

He said, “This world-record DF1 furnace rebuild underscores Beta Glass’ commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability. The DF1 rebuild not only strengthens our production capabilities but also reinforces our position as a leader in glass manufacturing across Africa,” he said. “Our ability to deliver such a complex project safely, on time, and to the highest standards is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team, partners, and suppliers.”