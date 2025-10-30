  • Thursday, 30th October, 2025

Airtel Africa Highlights Importance of building Africa’s Digital Future

Business | 31 seconds ago

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has highlighted industry partnerships, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centres as critical pillars for delivering Africa’s digital future.

According to Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, this will shape the next decade of Africa’s telecom revolution, marking a shift from merely connecting people to enabling them to create value through such connections.

In a keynote address at the Mobile World Congress (MWC25) in Kigali, Rwanda, Taldar said: “Africa’s digital decade has begun. The continent that once leapfrogged into mobile telephony is now ready to leap again – into an era where every byte of data fuels productivity and every connection builds prosperity.”

According to him, “Africa is ready for its next leap from access to productivity. This requires partnership — between operators who co-build, technology manufactures who equip, regulators who enable, investors who believe, tax regimes which support and young Africans who create. Together we can build a continent where data is processed locally, talent is nurtured nationally, and innovation is scaled globally,”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.