US Revokes Soyinka’s Visa, Gives No Reason for Action

Yinka Olatunbosun and Sunday Ehigiator





In a move that has elicited shock, the United States consulate in Lagos, yesterday, revoked the non-immigrant visa of Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The revocation, which would henceforth prevent him from entering the US, was personally confirmed by Soyinka at a media briefing at the Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos.

The decision followed a letter dated October 23, 2025 from the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, informing Soyinka of the action.

According to the letter, the consulate stated that his non-immigrant visa had been revoked pursuant to US Department of State regulations under 22 CFR 41.22 and was no longer valid for entry into the country.

The letter also instructed the literary icon to submit his passport to the consulate for physical cancellation, a request he described humorously by asking if anyone in the audience could volunteer to deliver it on his behalf.

But Soyinka said he was unaware of any wrongdoing that would justify the revocation.

“I have no visa. I am banned, obviously, from the United States. I have no criminal record, felony, or misdemeanour that would justify this revocation. If you want to see me, you know where to find me,” he said.

He added that he initially thought the letter was a scam but later verified its authenticity.

At present, the exact reasons for the decision remained unclear, but many felt it might be connected to his recent criticism of the choices of the US President Donald Trump, in which he described him as Idi Amin Whiteface, likening him to the late former Uganda dictator.

Besides, Soyinka had in December 2016, torn his green card after Trump emerged the president of the United States the first time as he was opposed to his policies on immigration.

Although Soyinka stated that he was still reviewing his past interactions, he has yet to find anything that could have triggered the decision of the US Consulate in Lagos.

“My relationship with US ambassadors, consuls general, and cultural attachés has always been courteous, making this development all the more puzzling,” he said.

Asked if he would consider reapplying for a US visa, he dismissed the idea, saying he had no reason to return there.

“How old am I? What am I going to do in the US? Human beings live there, my friends, families, colleagues. There are productions going on there.

“I won’t take the initiative because there is nothing I am looking for there. I have contributed in establishing some institutions there. I give them as much as they gave me. They owe me nothing, I owe them nothing,” he said.

But with a bit of humour, he added: “I have written a lot of plays about Idi Amin. Maybe it is about time I also wrote about @realDonaldTrump. Literary compliment. Maybe he would reconsider and restore my visa.”

Soyinka maintained that he had done nothing criminal during his time in the U.S, adding that only his vocal criticism of Trump’s policies especially those targeting African nations could have prompted the visa revocation.

The Nobel Laureate, however, added that, there was no hard feelings as a result of the development and would continue to welcome Americans to his house in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as he has no issues with the people or the nation.

According to him, as a global citizen, he would continue to speak against racism and what he felt wrong with policies of governments, including that of Donald Trump.

“I will continue to welcome any American to my home if they have anything legitimate to do with me,” Soyinka maintained.