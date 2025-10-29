UK Urges Kano Business Community to Unlock New Trade Opportunities in UK

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The UK Head of Trade Policy for Nigeria, Mujina Kaindama, has encouraged the Kano business community to take advantage of benefits offered by the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), a UK government initiative scheme, which reduced tariffs on export products coming to the United Kingdom from African countries.

Kaindama, made the appeal in her opening remarks in Kano, explained that the DCTS was launched in June, 2023, to make trading with the UK easier and more profitable for developing countries.

According to her, the scheme offers benefits such as reduced or zero tariffs on nearly 3,000 export products, simplified rules of origin for smoother compliance, and fewer conditions for improved market access.

“We have come to Kano to launch our Developing Countries Trading Scheme Roadshow because we created the scheme, but it is not being used as it should. Kano business community has yet to fully explore these opportunities.”

The UK Head of Trade Policy further explained, “We have brought colleagues from across the African continent to come and speak on how you can practically use the scheme.”

Also speaking, the Country Director for Propcom+, funded by the UK government, Dr. Adiya Ode, revealed some lucrative foreign trading opportunities available to Nigerians, particularly in the agricultural sector, under the DCTS.

She explained that the scheme offers benefits, including reduced tariff constraints on exporting goods from Nigeria to the UK, adding that many previous trade barriers have been eliminated.

“A lot of hindrances that stop Nigerians from exporting goods to the UK have all been removed. We see the potential for boosting trade between Nigeria and the UK,” she stated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aminu Nura Abba, represented by the Director of Investment Promotion, Ms. Orji Gertrude, described the UK as the third-largest investor in Nigeria, while Nigeria remains the second-largest destination for UK investments in Africa.