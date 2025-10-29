Super Falcons Held in Abeokuta, Qualify for WAFCON 2026

Olawale Ajimotokan

Champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons have qualified for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a 1-1 draw with Bénin Republic in the return leg of the final round of the qualification series in Abeokuta on Tuesday. The 10-time African champions qualified on aggregate 3-1.

Benin’s Amazons turned out to be credible fighters at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, as they approached the game with vigour, passion and vibrancy, with the pacy and nimble-footed Dossi Germaine Honfo and Yenido Romaine Gandonou the lead orchestrators.

However, the Super Falcons were calm, collected and confident, and the Amazons’ rearguard had to spiritedly clear their lines after Captain Rasheedat Ajibade freed Asisat Oshoala as the Falcons surged forward in the 8th minute.

Five minutes later, it was no surprise that they got on the scoresheet, when defender Ashley Plumptre nodded firmly into the net from a corner by Esther Okoronkwo.

In the 23rd minute, Oshoala’s firm header from another Okoronkwo corner missed narrowly, and in the 34th minute, Michelle Alozie’s header was a little above the sticks from Oshoala’s cross.

There was still time for Okoronkwo to side-net from a free-kick with four minutes left in the first period.

The Amazons began to pour forward in the 56th minute, when Chiamaka Nnadozie saved from Gandonou, and then had to stretch full length to push away a shot from 25 yards by Yolande Gnammi two minutes later.

The game turned into a real contest on the hour, when Yasminath Djibril struck the ball high and above Nnadozie into the net from a free-kick on the left, for the equalizer.

Nigeria had opportunities to increase the tally, with Folashade Ijamilusi missing from close range after goalkeeper Sourakatou Alassane uncharacteristically dropped the ball, and Alassane saved from Ajibade in the 77th minute. Substitute Joy Omewa and Ijamilusi combined in the 90th minute, but Alassane was up to the task.

Qualification means Nigeria have the opportunity to not only defend their title in Morocco next year, but also aim for an 11th title in 14 championships, as well as a ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.