Odii, Jimmy-Eboma to Lead Discussions at SSE Lab’s MBA Business Showers

Nume Ekeghe

The Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr. Charles Odii, and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Small-Scale Enterprise (SSE Lab), Mrs. Adesola Jimmy-Eboma, are set to headline the second edition of the Manufacturing Business Accelerator (MBA) Business Showers. The event is a flagship initiative aimed at celebrating Cohort 2 graduands while deepening dialogue on redefining the role of micro small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

Tagged,“Innovation. Inclusion. Impact: Redefining MSMEs in the Nigerian Economy, the event is scheduled to hold October 30th, 2025, in Ikeja, Lagos and will have keynote addresses delivered by Mr Charles Odii, and the Group Head, Retail & SME Banking at Nova Bank, Ms Esther Obiekwe.

SSE Lab in a statement noted that the event will have a fireside chat session that will feature, State Manager, SMEDAN, Dr. Bunmi Kola-Dawodu; Divisional Head, Marketing & Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh; General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, Esq.; Founder & CEO, Florence Richards Africa, Dr. Ayomide Funmilayo Olofinjana; and Founder & CEO, Ady’s Agro Processing Ltd, Adanna Uche. The session will be moderated by the Founder of Moore organics, Mrs. Adebisi Odeleye.

Highlighting the expectation from the MBA Cohort 2 programme, Jimmy-Eboma said: “The participant at this year’s edition will examine the role of policymakers, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs on the need to collaborate and unlock finances, strengthening quality and consumer protection, and accelerate international competitiveness.

“Nigeria has enormous potential locked within her people. If every state intentionally develops its local resources into finished goods by turning cassava into packaged flour, hibiscus into export tea, and shea butter into global beauty products, we can transform our economic narrative.

“The MBA Business Showers has rapidly become a leading platform spotlighting innovation and entrepreneurial excellence in Nigeria’s small-scale manufacturing sector. Powered by SSE Lab, the initiative bridges the gap between vision and venture by equipping founders with practical structure, market-ready knowledge, and strategic support to thrive in today’s dynamic economy.

“The MBA is a 90-day intensive transformation programme tailored for product-based founders and micro-manufacturers. Over three months, participants progress through a disciplined pathway of conceptualisation, product validation, branding, packaging, regulatory compliance, and market launch, transforming raw ideas into proudly made-in-Nigeria brands capable of competing globally.

“Through the MBA Business Shower, we have built entrepreneurs who can make vision real because we have seen ordinary individuals like; traders, artisans, and dreamers become structured, compliant, export-ready businesses within 90 days. This is a statement of possibility,” She stated.

She added that the MBA Graduation and Business Showcase will see Cohort 2 entrepreneurs present their market-ready brands, share their journey through the accelerator, and unveil products across food processing, lifestyle, beauty, and wellness. This is evidence of the creative resilience powering Nigeria’s emerging manufacturing community.

She said: “The MBA Business Showers is more than a graduation ceremony as what we are witnessing is a new generation of entrepreneurs who believe in the power of Nigerian resources, Nigerian creativity, and Nigerian excellence.

“Guests will experience the Innovation Showcase and Market Walk, an interactive exhibition where attendees can sample products, meet founders, and explore investment and partnership opportunities alongside development agencies, private investors, and the media.”