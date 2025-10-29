My Encounter with Dr. Godwin Nwagba

Siyan Oyeweso

In my very recent experience, I had the privilege of meeting a truly remarkable medical doctor whose passion for humanity and commitment to the poor, the aged, and those desperately seeking healing despite their financial limitations deeply touched me. His name is Dr. Godwin Nwagba, a Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist at the Medserve–LUTH Cancer Centre.

By my assessment and estimation, Dr. Nwagba stands out as a five-star medical professional, a man defined by compassion, humility, and dedication to the well-being of the less privileged. He is wholly committed to restoring health, hope and dignity to the sick, the elderly, and the vulnerable in our society. Truly, he represents the healing light that continues to shine for those battling pain and hopelessness.

Reflecting on my earlier experiences with medical practitioners and students in the 1990s, I can boldly say that my encounter with Dr. Nwagba was a refreshing contrast. Back then, I had several friends who were medical students or colleagues, but many of them eventually abandoned the profession. One once told me candidly, “Siyan, I hate seeing sick people. I hate the smell of drugs. I want a job where I can sit comfortably, drink coffee and interact only with cheerful, healthy people.”

Sadly, many of those individuals never lived fulfilled lives. Some passed away under unfortunate circumstances. While we do not speak ill of the dead, their stories serve as a sober reminder of the importance of compassion and true calling in the medical profession.

Dr. Godwin Nwagba, however, is a shining example of what the medical vocation should truly represent – service, empathy, and the pursuit of healing for all, especially the vulnerable and forgotten.

Oyeweso is the Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife