Ministry Registers Over 250,000 Women For Financial Literacy Programme 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

No fewer than 250,000 Nigerian women have so far registered for the newly launched EmpowerHER Financial Literacy Programme which is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs aimed at enhancing women’s financial, digital, and entrepreneurial capacity across the country.

The programme, known as EmpowerHER was launched under the leadership of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, as a landmark step in the federal government’s commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment and inclusive participation in national development.

In a statement signed by her spokesperson, Jonathan Eze on Wednesday, the initiative is being implemented in partnership with Kudimata Nig. Ltd, a leading financial literacy and empowerment organization providing the digital framework, technical content, and nationwide delivery infrastructure for the programme.

It said speaking at the launch in Abuja, Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the initiative as a cornerstone of national transformation that places knowledge and financial capability at the centre of empowerment.

She said the programme is designed to train and empower millions of Nigerian women through financial and digital literacy, as well as entrepreneurship development, thereby establishing a sustainable and inclusive foundation for women’s economic advancement across the country.

The Minister noted that empowerment must start with understanding, adding that financial literacy gives women the confidence to take control of their resources, opportunities, and future.

“With EmpowerHER, we are laying the foundation for a financially literate and economically empowered generation of Nigerian women, one that will strengthen families, communities, and our nation,” she stated.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also affirmed that financial and digital literacy will now form the first layer of every empowerment initiative under the Ministry to ensure sustainability, transparency, and measurable impact, aligning with the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of Kudimata Nig. Ltd, Kathleen Erhimu,

described EmpowerHER as more than a project but a national movement to ensure that every Nigerian woman, whether behind a desk, in a market, on a farm, or leading an enterprise, has the knowledge, access, and confidence to grow wealth, build businesses, and shape her own destiny.

Anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, the programme targets 10 million Nigerian women by 2030 to become financially literate and economically empowered, reaching both digital and community-based participants nationwide.