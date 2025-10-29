Hopesalive Initiative Empowers 60 Young Women with Tech Skills to Bridge Gender Gap

Funmi Ogundare

The Deputy Convener of the Hopesalive Initiative for Africa (HAI), the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, has reaffirmed her commitment to empowering women and girls across communities through technology and skill-based training, aimed at breaking gender barriers in the tech industry.

She said this at the closing ceremony of a four-month digital empowerment programme and conference themed, ‘Breaking Barriers: Women Leading in the Digital Economy’, in Lagos, organised in collaboration with the French Embassy.

She explained that the initiative identified and trained 60 brilliant young women, many from underprivileged backgrounds, who had no prior knowledge of technology but have now become proficient in various tech skills.

According to her, the project was designed to give young women, particularly those from disadvantaged communities, the opportunity to acquire digital skills and confidence to thrive in the modern economy.

“We were able to fish out 60 brilliant young ladies who had no idea what tech is about, some from the ghettos. We believe every life has a purpose, and this programme has helped them discover it,” she said.

She commended the French Embassy for its partnership in driving gender equality through technology, describing women as “extra productive, proactive and special beings who can multiply any opportunity they are given.”

Reflecting on the training process, she said participants underwent a rigorous four-month programme of about eight hours daily, progressing from basic to advanced levels in various digital fields.

Advising young girls yet to find their path, the Olori urged them to believe in themselves and embrace their uniqueness.

“Being a woman is a blessing. Believe in yourself because you are a strong force and an advantage to your family, community and nation. The power of the mind is everything – once you change your mindset, every other thing follows,” she stated.

She also highlighted the role of parents in building the confidence of their daughters, urging mothers especially to raise their children with the understanding that both genders are equal before God.

Olori Temitope expressed optimism that the beneficiaries would serve as change agents in their communities, using their new skills to inspire other young women to embrace opportunities in science, technology and innovation.

The Project Manager of the SheLevate Tech Bootcamp, Hopesalive Initiative, Segun Akapo, called for deliberate policies and institutional frameworks to promote gender equality and inclusion in the technology sector.

He expressed concern over the consistently low representation of women in technology despite the growing demand for digital skills.

He said the initiative was conceived to encourage more women to pursue careers in technology, while also advocating the creation of enabling environment that supports their participation and growth in the industry.

In her keynote, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Parthian Capital Limited, Ndidi Ukaonu, urged young girls to begin their career journeys early and remain open to opportunities as they go through the process of self-discovery.

She advised them to take proactive steps towards personal and professional growth, noting that success begins with intentional action.

“As young people, you must start doing something immediately. When you enter new spaces, you will meet people who can coach and guide you. The beginning of greatness starts from within, you must be deliberate about the things that will shape your success,” she said.