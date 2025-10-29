Criterion Homes Targets Sustainability in Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





A new player in Nigeria’s real estate industry, Criterion Homes Limited, has entered the market with a pledge to redefine housing standards through sustainability, transparency, and long-term value creation.

The Managing Director Hakeem Bakare said the company was established to tackle the growing concerns over poor building quality, rising emissions, and the short lifespan of luxury developments in major Nigerian cities.

“In every industry, there are standards – and then there’s the criterion,” Bakare said, adding “Our focus is on homes that perform over time – financially, environmentally, and emotionally.”

He explained that Criterion Homes will prioritise deliberate project design, energy-efficient systems, and construction methods that reduce waste and environmental impact. Sustainability, he said, would remain a structural principle rather than an add-on.

Bakare listed the company’s three key commitments as uncompromising attention to detail, sustainable building practices across all projects, and transparent delivery with integrity.

According to him, each development will be treated as an heirloom designed to retain value for generations, reflecting the company’s mission to build homes that combine durability with responsible design.

He added that Criterion Homes’ developments will demonstrate that sustainable luxury is achievable in Nigeria’s housing sector, setting a new benchmark for quality and accountability in urban construction.