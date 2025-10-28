Tinubu Meets New Service Chiefs, to Be Decorated, Sworn in After Senate Approval

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the newly appointed service chiefs in his office at State House, Abuja.

The meeting was the first between the president and the service chiefs since their appointments last Friday.

The service chiefs arrived the Forecourt of State House about 3:55pm with the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, who until his new appointment served as Chief of Army Staff. Oluyede led the service chiefs to the president’s office upstairs.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, THISDAY learnt that the meeting served as an opportunity for the service chiefs to meet with the president and get the necessary briefing from him as their Commander-in-Chief.

It was also gathered that the swearing-in of the service chiefs and decoration with their new ranks would be after their confirmation by the senate in line with the constitution.

The CDS will become a full General (four-star general) while the three service chiefs will be promoted to Lt General or its equivalent in Navy and Air Force (three-star General).

Already, the president had forwarded the names of the new service chiefs to Senate for screening and there were indications that the red chamber might confirm them this week.

Tinubu had last Friday announced sweeping changes in the military hierarchy, naming Oluyede as the new Chief of Defence Staff to replace General Christopher Musa.

Major General W. Shaibu was appointed Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke became Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas took over as Chief of Naval Staff.

Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The presidency, while announcing the changes, charged the new appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by enhancing professionalism, vigilance, and comradeship within the armed forces.