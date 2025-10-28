PDP Yet to Learn Its Lessons as Party Denies Lamido Nomination Form for Chair

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





If reports about recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were anything to ponder, there are evident indications that the opposition party has yet to learn from its travails as the party, yesterday, denied a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, the purchase of the nomination forms for national chairmanship race.

Unfortunately, refusing to take the situation in his strides, Lamido has immediately hinted of his resolve to head to court to challenge the development many believed could hamper the party’s national convention billed for next month in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Curiously, the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, has claimed that only a copy of the national chairman form was printed and that the nomination forms had already been handed to governors to distribute.

The national secretary lamented his ordeal, stating that the party hierarchy moved against him because he insisted that he wanted to recontest for the office of national secretary.

Also, for his role in rejecting the adoption of the former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, as the the consensus candidate for the post of chairman, the office of the National Organising Secretary, Bature Umar, has been shut.

However, Lamido has said he was heading to court to challenge the party’s decision to deny him the right buy and contest the national chairmanship nomination form.

Lamido, who arrived the PDP national secretariat at 11.25am, headed straight to the National Organising Secretary to purchase his nomination form but discovered that the office of national Organising Secretary was locked.

He left there to move to the office of the National Secretary office, where he met the National Organising Secretary, Umar, with Anyanwu.

Lamido told both of them that he came to purchase his National Chairman nomination form.

But the duo of Anyanwu and Umar told Lamido that they were not aware of anything on the sales of convention forms as the chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Governor Ahmed Fintiri, had taken over the sales of all convention forms.

Anyanwu further said as the national secretary who was the Chief Administrative officer of the party, he had not seen the colour of the nomination forms, saying, “I don’t know whether the forms are black or white ‘’

At this stage, Lamido interjected, saying, “Does it mean that I should go to Adamawa State to pick my nomination form? The sale of forms is supposed to take place at the national secretariat of the party. This is the constitutional position. The sale of the forms should not be personalised.’’

On his part, Umar told Lamido that since Friday last week, when he read the position of the Northwest rejecting Tanimu Turaki as the consensus candidate, his office had been under lock and key.

He explained that it was for this reason that he came to inform the National Secretary of the development.

Anyanwu interjected that he would investigate who locked his office and ordered it opened immediately.

Speaking much later, Lamido said he was heading to court to challenge the denial of his right to contest for the office of the national chairman.

Fielding questions from newsmen, he said, “Well, I went to the office of the National Organizing Secretary, which is normally the office where the forms are sold, and the office was locked.

“I think it was officially locked, you know, because of his my position. So, I met him with the Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. I said, ‘Look, I’m here to buy the form.’

‘’Both of them said they had no idea where the forms are, not even how they were printed or the kind of forms they are. They had no idea where they were being sold.

“So, I found it a little bit weird that the custodian of the system, who is the National Organising Secretary, is also being locked out because I’m coming in. So, they may not be able to go into the office.

‘’I went to the national Secretary of the party, and the two of them were there. They said, ‘Look, we have no idea what is happening about the party nomination, sales of the form, or even how they are printed, or the kind of forms.’ So, I’m now stranded.’’

Asked whether he made any effort to reach members of the National Organising Committee, Lamido said, ‘’I am not aware of this announcement. It’s a family affair. I mean, it’s entirely for the family. There is no controversy. There is no division. There is no hassle. You know, if you don’t get organised, how will you run a political party?

Meanwhile, the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of the PDP, has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 due to unforeseen circumstances.

A new date would be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconveniences caused by the postponement.

In a statement by Fintiri, PDP said, ‘’All Aspirants and members of our party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly.

‘’The NCOC remains committed to delivering a credible, hitch-free 2025 Elective National Convention on Saturday, 15th to Sunday 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.’’

In a related development, the PDP, has charged all relevant government agencies, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, as well as the judiciary to come clean and ensure a hitch-free National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, next month.

The PDP, in a statement by its Convention Media and Publicity Sub-Committee in Bauchi, demanded that agencies must demonstrate patriotism and professionalism in discharging their duties before, during and after to National Convention in order for it to be peaceful and credible.

The PDP Media and Publicity Sub-Committee alleged that there were growing fears among the party’s supporters that the All Progressives Congress (APC), might use judicial processes to either stop or postpone the Convention.

While the party stressed that it maintained confidence in the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, it added that it would continue to monitor the Commission’s actions before, during, and after the elections.

The statement read: “These fears are not unfounded. Going by APC’s antecedents, the possibility of using inter and intra-party destructive elements to thwart the PDP’s November convention cannot be ruled out.

“Covertly and overtly, these elements, operating within and outside the PDP, are willing to go to any extent to serve the selfish interests of their masters in the APC. They must be reminded that nemesis will catch up with them sooner than later.”

The Sub-committee further alleged that such actions were part of a plan to manipulate the 2027 general elections and establish a one-party state, paving the way for dictatorship.

It also expressed concerns over the potential misuse of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to disrupt or prevent the lawful gathering of its members during the convention.