Observe Ethics when Reporting Children, FG, UNICEF Urge Journalists

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, on Monday, stressed the need for journalists to observe principles of ethics when reporting issues affecting children.

The UNICEF and the ministry made the call at the opening of a Two-Day Training of Media Practitioners on Ethical Journalism and Children Rights Reporting, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in collaboration with the UNICEF and drew participants from South West states of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo.

In her keynote address, the UNICEF Chief of Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, said that ethical reporting about children was imperative to ensure their rights were not compromised in pursuit of catchy headline

She said: “At UNICEF, we believe that every child has the right to be seen, heard, and protected. Ethical reporting is not just a professional standard, but it is a moral imperative.

“It is about ensuring that children are portrayed with dignity, that their stories are told with care, and that their rights are never compromised in the pursuit of headlines or money making.

“Our expectation is clear, that you leave this training not only with new skills, but with a renewed commitment to uphold the highest standards of journalism, especially when it comes to children.

“We hope you will become champions of ethical reporting in your newsrooms and communities, setting an example for others to follow.

“Let us remember, the way we report on children today shapes the kind of society we build tomorrow. By choosing ethics, you choose protection. You choose dignity. You choose a better future for every child in Nigeria,” Lafoucriere charged.

In the opening remark, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr. Ogbodo Nnam, urged media organizations and the practitioners in the country to join hands with the government in protecting the rights of children.

Nnam, represented by the Assistant Director/Head, Child Rights Information Bureau of the ministry, Mr. Temitoye Falayi, said the training was designed to help in reflecting on the ethical obligations as journalists, “explore best practices for reporting on children’s issues, and strengthen our understanding of child rights as enshrined in national laws and international conventions.”

According to him, journalists played vital role in shaping public understanding, influencing attitudes, and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, particularly children, hence the collaboration with the media.

He said, “The media holds immense power – the power to inform, to inspire, and to hold institutions accountable. But with that power comes a profound responsibility: to report with integrity, sensitivity, and respect for human dignity.

“When it comes to stories involving children, that responsibility becomes even greater. Every image, every word, and every frame we publish can have lasting consequences on a child’s life, safety, and future.

“Through open discussion, case studies, and shared experiences, we aim to build a media culture that protects children’s identities, amplifies their voices responsibly, and upholds the highest ethical standards.”