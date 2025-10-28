Falcons Will Take Nothing for Granted Against Benin Tuesday’

Head Coach, Justine Madugu, has affirmed that champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons expect a tough game against the Amazons of Bénin Republic in Abeokuta this evening and will take nothing for granted against their less-adulated neighbours to the west.

The 10-time champions are in control of the fixture after a 2-0 win in the first leg away from home, courtesy goals by Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo, but the gaffer is wary the Amazons could storm the Ogun State capital better prepared than they were in the first leg at the Stade Kégué in Lome last Friday.

“We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise, but we will be ready for that by putting up a good performance with the ultimate goal of qualification to the 2026 Women AFCON, where we hope to retain our title and further qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil in 2027.

The Super Falcons will most likely parade the same squad as featured in the first leg in the Togolese capital four days ago, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal and Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Tosin Demehin and Ashley Plumptre as rearguard, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Deborah Abiodun and Taiwo Afolabi take hold of the midfield. Ihezuo, Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi should be at the fore, though Madugu also has the options of six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Joy Omewa and Kafayat Mafisere.

The encounter at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta will kick off at 4pm, with the winner on aggregate earning a ticket to the 14th Women Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco from March 17 through April 3, 2026.