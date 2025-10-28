Ekong: Our Mission in Morocco is to Win 2025 AFCON 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has hinted that the Nigerian senior men’s team will be heading to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco with one clear mission: To Win the Cup.

Nigeria finished the last edition as runners up to hosts Côte d’Ivoire who Super Eagles lost the trophy to in the final played before a partisan home fans inside the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan last January.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with Confederation of African Football website (CAFOnline.com) yesterday, the Saudi Arabia’s Al Kholood FC centre back, stressed that Super Eagles will want to go a step further than their last feat in Abidjan as the experience of falling short in the final has made the team tougher.

“Last AFCON left a lasting impression on all of us,” began Troost-Ekong. “This group (of Eagles) is excited to have another chance to try and win the trophy. “We learned so much from that final—this time we’ll be calmer and play our football better,” he noted.

He however refused to claim the tag of calling Super Eagles as the clear favourites to win the trophy in Morocco. Troost-Ekong points at hosts Morocco, defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal as equally strong contenders.

“There’s no such thing as a clear favourite at AFCON,” he warned. “You can’t win a tournament with expectations. AFCON is difficult and full of surprises,” he observed with seriousness.

Troost-Ekong, who has featured in multiple AFCON campaigns with Nigeria, insisted that the key to winning lies in “heart, togetherness and consistency.”

“Momentum has to grow through the tournament. Don’t panic when things go wrong, and don’t get carried away when they go right,” the Nigerian skipper waxed philosophical.

Speaking further on Super Eagles group opponents that include; Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, he admitted that the road to the knockout stages won’t be easy.

“Tunisia knocked us out in the 2021 round of 16 in Cameroon and beat many in World Cup qualifying without conceding. They’re high in confidence. Tanzania and Uganda are also tough—we’ve faced them in several qualifiers. There’s no “cruise” at AFCON. We want top spot to help the next round, but no one in our camp thinks this group is easy,” noted.

Troost-Ekong also saluted Nigerian fans for their support and promised the team would give everything to bring home the title for the fourth time.

“When all of Nigeria stands together, that’s our power,” he declared. “Hopefully, the headline this time will read: Nigeria crowns the special generation with an AFCON title.”

In a hilarious noted, Troost-Ekong gave an insight into the Super Eagles dressing room.

“DJ is usually Samuel Chukwueze—he brings the speaker and great energy. For “pastor”, we have both Muslim and Christian prayers; different players lead at different times and there’s harmony.

“Comedian? Victor Boniface makes everyone laugh. Stanley Nwabali can be hilarious too—sometimes you’re not sure if you’re laughing with him or at him. “Raphael Onyedika is funny as well. We’ve got a real family feeling, and people see that from the outside,” concludes the Super Eagles captain.