ADC: FG Manipulating Food Prices for Political Gains

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi





The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday faulted the federal government’s claim of increased local production of food, arguing that many farmers, especially in the northern part of the country, have been displaced by bandits, while those still active could not afford the skyrocketing cost of fertilisers and other critical inputs.

Also yesterday, the opposition coalition party assured Nigerians that the party would return governance to the people of the country.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party questioned the rationale behind hoarding imported food while millions go hungry, calling it a deliberate weaponisation of poverty for political gains.

The party called for a complete overhaul of the country’s agricultural strategy, calling for policies that protect local production, promote food price stability, protect the lives of farmers, and pursue long-term food sovereignty.

The ADC said it was deeply concerned by the federal government’s alleged misleading narrative around the so-called drop in food prices.

Furthermore, the party said contrary to what was being celebrated in official circles, the reality on the ground, as confirmed by voices of struggling farmers and families across the country, was that the Bola Tinubu government was manipulating food prices and weaponising hunger for political gains.

According to Abdullahi, ‘’The reported drop in the prices of some food items is artificial, and a result of import waivers that have flooded the market with cheap foreign food.

“It is neither evidence of sound policy nor proof of increased local production. And while that may offer momentary relief in food prices, it has, and will, come at the heavy cost of sabotaging local farmers who can no longer compete due to soaring input costs, especially fertilisers, and worsening insecurity.

‘’Additionally, we find it particularly strange and dishonest for the government to claim that its policies are encouraging domestic production at a time when many farmers have been displaced by bandits, and those who remain are barely able to afford the cost of planting.

“How can production be increasing when the rural economy is under siege by bandits, and the costs of planting are now beyond the reach of the average farmer?

‘’This is propaganda. What we are witnessing is a deliberate manipulation of food prices for short-term political gain, designed to create the illusion of economic progress while citizens continue to suffer. Any current drop in price is temporary, unsustainable, and driven by panic, not strategy, and deliberate planning.’’

He added: ‘’We also take note of the government’s claim that it has not released imported food into the market.

“If we are to even momentarily entertain this falsehood, it begs an even more damning question: why is the government hoarding food while the people go hungry? What sort of administration stores food in warehouses during a hunger crisis?’’

The ADC also condemned in the strongest terms, what it termed the weaponisation of hunger and called for a complete overhaul of the current agricultural approach.

He said, ‘’We must protect local producers, address rural insecurity, and invest in long-term food sovereignty, not temporary political optics.

‘’The Nigerian people deserve truth and food, not manipulation and a false narrative of renewed hope.’’

Meanwhile, the ADC has assured Nigerians that the party would return governance to the people of the country.

Benue State Interim Chairman of the party, Terngu Tsegba, gave the assurance during the official unveiling of the party in Otukpo Local Government Area.

He said the party would provide a level playing field for all members during the party’s selection process.

Tsegba said the leadership believes in justice and equity, noting that no member would be discriminated against on any premise.

He emphasised that, “there are no old or new members,” but members with equal stake and equal rights to aspire on the platform of the party.

Tsegba commended the people of Otukpo LGA for their resolve to back the opposition coalition.

He assured them that the party recognises their unwavering support and admonished them not to renege in their loyalty to the party.

“ADC promises to carry everyone along in its bid to form a virile opposition to the APC and to take power from the APC across every level of Government in 2027,” he added.

In a remark on behalf of members, a former Benue Commissioner of Finance and. Benue South Senatorial aspirant, Dr. David Ọlofu, assured the people of the area will vote massively for the ADC in the next polls.

In attendance were state exco members of the party including Samson Okwu, former member representing Vandeikya/Konshisha, Herman Hembe, Former Benue State Deputy Governorship candidate, John Ngbede, former Benue State PDP chairman, Chris Adaba Abah.