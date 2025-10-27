Steering NGX Group Toward Social Impact

Kayode Tokede writes on how the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola’s NGX Group leadership has emerged not only as a driver of capital formation but also as a force for community transformation.

Human Capital, Community Impact

Over the past year, NGX Group has demonstrated that a capital market institution can be both profit-oriented and profoundly people-centered. The Group’s flagship social impact initiative, Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors), recently held its second outreach in Ajegunle, one of Lagos’ most underserved communities.

In partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), NGX Group has reached over 200 children and 180 caregivers, providing life-saving Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs), medical checkups, and nutrition education. The impact from the first outreach in Yaba, held in August, is already visible: among children aged 0–5 identified as malnourished or at risk, nearly 50% have entered the recovery stage within seven weeks of sustained intervention and monitoring.

What might appear to be a modest community programme is, in fact, a reflection of a larger philosophy, one that links social health to market health. Popoola has repeatedly emphasized that the strength of Nigeria’s capital markets cannot be separated from the strength of the society they serve.

“For us at NGX Group, building strong capital markets goes hand in hand with building strong communities, because inclusive growth and social well-being are the true foundations of a resilient economy,” he remarked. “Market development and human capital development are inseparable.”

Redefining Corporate Social Responsibility

Under Popoola’s leadership, NGX Group’s approach to sustainability and social responsibility continues to evolve from transactional giving to transformational investment. Through the Group’s Employee Volunteer Scheme, over 50 NGX Group staff have participated across both outreaches, working alongside health workers to assist with screenings, data collection, and caregiver training. This collaboration underscores NGX Group’s belief in shared responsibility for social progress.

Even so, the journey is not without challenges, from sustaining interventions in low-income communities to maintaining long-term tracking and support. Yet, by embedding data measurement and monitoring mechanisms into each outreach, NGX Group applies the same discipline it brings to the capital market to its social programmes. This alignment, evidence-based, measurable, and accountable, marks a quiet shift in how the private sector can operationalize empathy.

Digital Transformation as an Enabler

NGX Group’s social impact agenda is matched by an equally ambitious digital modernization journey that is redefining market access and inclusion. Central to this transformation is NGX Invest, the Group’s e-offering platform designed to democratize access to the primary market. Since its launch, the platform has supported corporates in raising over N2 trillion in capital, providing a more efficient and transparent subscription process for investors and issuers alike.

By simplifying participation and improving transparency, NGX Invest is expanding accessibility for retail investors, enabling them to participate seamlessly in public offers and rights issues. “Technology allows us to scale opportunity,” Popoola emphasizes. “But more importantly, it allows us to scale trust.”

From the heart of Kano to offices in Victoria Island, digitalization is narrowing the geographic and socioeconomic divide in market participation. Retail investors continue to increase, creating a deeper and more resilient pool of capital.

This data-driven ethos extends beyond the trading floor. Project BLOOM also leverages technology to collate health data, measure outcomes, and track progress, reflecting the Group’s belief that digitalization can serve both market and human development.

Sustainability through Innovation

Beyond community and digital transformation, NGX Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability continues to gain momentum. The NGX NetZero programme, Nzero, launched under Popoola’s leadership, underscores the Group’s resolve to lead by example in driving climate action across Nigeria’s private sector.

Through Nzero, NGX is supporting listed companies in measuring, reporting, and reducing their carbon emissions, aligning corporate behaviour with global sustainability standards. The initiative not only promotes accountability but also positions Nigeria’s capital market as a platform for financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

As Popoola has often stated, “Our vision is to create markets that thrive in harmony with society and the environment.” Nzero represents that vision in motion, linking market transparency, data innovation, and climate responsibility into one cohesive framework.

Expanding the Definition of Value

While some may view market performance and social investment as separate pursuits, NGX Group’s strategy presents them as two sides of the same coin. The underlying conviction is that in an emerging market like Nigeria’s, long-term profitability is inextricably linked to societal health and the expansion of the investing class.

This philosophy is reflected not only in NGX Group’s social initiatives but also in its market performance. As of September 2025, total market capitalization on NGX stood at N141.75 trillion, up from N02.94 trillion a year earlier, representing a 37.7% year-on-year growth. The sustained rise in market value underscores investor confidence, driven by greater transparency, innovation, and a growing alignment between economic and social progress.

“We track not just financial outcomes, but the breadth of impact,” Popoola notes. “It’s about how far the benefits of growth extend from the boardroom to the community.”

Through this lens, NGX Group stands as a case study in how social investment can reinforce financial stability and deepen trust in the marketplace, turning empathy into an enduring economic advantage.

Collaborating for Impact

A hallmark of Popoola’s strategy is partnership. Project BLOOM’s success reflects a deliberate multi-sectoral model that unites government, civil society, and the private sector toward measurable social outcomes. The Lagos State Ministry of Health ensures interventions align with state priorities, while HEI contributes the technical expertise needed for efficient delivery.

“No single institution can solve systemic challenges alone,” Popoola observes. “Our role is to convene, coordinate, and contribute our resources and expertise. The real impact happens when government drives policy alignment, NGOs bring implementation capacity, and the private sector ensures accountability and sustainability.”

This partnership model extends beyond community engagement to NGX Group’s broader ecosystem collaboration. From regulators and market operators to issuers, investors, and fintech innovators, Popoola’s approach is consistent: identify shared value, align incentives, and scale impact through collective action.

At the second outreach, The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Health District V, Dr. Oladapo Ashiyanbi, lauded NGX Group and HEI for their “unwavering commitment to restoring hope to vulnerable families,” noting that the project aligns perfectly with the government’s ongoing nutrition and child health programmes. Reflecting on the initiative’s growth, Mr. Pascal Achunine, Executive Director of HEI, noted; “The first outreach revealed both the depth of the malnutrition crisis and the power of swift, coordinated intervention. The results prove that when the public and private sectors act with urgency and compassion, we can save lives and restore hope”.

The Path Forward

Looking ahead, NGX Group’s roadmap under Popoola points toward deeper integration between technology, markets, and sustainability. Initiatives like NGX Invest continue to break down barriers for retail investors and boost market depth, while Project BLOOM ensures that as markets rise, communities rise with them. The initiative targets reaching thousands of children by 2026, driving measurable improvements in nutrition indicators that correlate with better long-term health and learning outcomes.

At a time when trust in institutions is fragile and inequality is widening, NGX Group offers a model of leadership that connects profit with purpose. By fusing digital innovation with social investment, Temi Popoola is positioning NGX Group not only as a leader in market development but also as a catalyst for human development. The story of NGX Group today is, in many ways, the story of Nigeria’s evolving future, one where technology, capital, and compassion converge to build a more inclusive economy. Under Popoola’s leadership, the Group is proving that when a market grows with empathy and data-driven precision, it becomes not just an exchange of capital but a platform where growth serves people as much as profit.

“As an institution,” Popoola reflects, “we are judged not just by the wealth we help create, but by how widely that wealth is shared and how sustainably it’s generated. That is the standard we are setting for ourselves.”