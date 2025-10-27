SAFEGUARDING KADUNA’S FUTURE

Governor Uba Sani is committed to the welfare of the people, argues HARUNA DAUDA-KHAMAL

In a remarkable decision that underscores commitment to responsible governance and progressive leadership, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani recently approved a 70 percent implementation of the 2024 Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and the Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS). This move, effective from October 2025, must not be seen as a mere financial adjustment but a strategic intervention aimed at promoting industrial harmony within the state’s tertiary institutions so as to safeguard the future of upcoming generations.

By addressing the grievances of academic and non-academic staff in the state, Governor Sani has taken a commendable step aimed at safeguarding the educational future of Kaduna’s children, ensuring that disruptions in higher learning do not jeopardize their prospects. This action exemplifies how proactive leadership can balance fiscal responsibilities with human capital development, thus setting a model for other sub-sovereigns in Nigeria.

The approval comes at a critical juncture for Kaduna’s education sector, which has faced some challenges due to labour disputes. Before he took over, staff in state-owned tertiary institutions have grappled with outdated salary structures, inadequate retirement benefits, and general welfare concerns. These issues culminated in a recent month-long strike declared by the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTIKS) on September 30, 2025. The industrial action affected key institutions, including Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, the College of Education in Gidan Waya, and the Kaduna State College of Nursing and Midwifery with its campuses in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Pambegua. Thousands of students were caught in the crossfire, with lectures halted, practical sessions suspended, and the overall academic calendar facing imminent threat. For many young Kaduna residents aspiring to careers in engineering, teaching, nursing, and other vital fields, the strike represented a direct threat to their educational timelines and future employability.

Commendably, the governor’s intervention came, swift and decisive, reflecting his administration’s priority on dialogue over confrontation. A high-level meeting was convened at the Government House, Kaduna, bringing together the governor and JUTIKS leaders. Facilitated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, under Comrade Ayuba Suleiman, the discussions were frank and all inclusive, involving representatives from both academic and non-academic unions across the affected institutions. This collaborative approach highlights Governor Sani’s democratic ethos, rooted in his background as a pro-democracy advocate. Rather than allowing the strike to escalate into prolonged unrest, he opted for transparent negotiations, listening to the unions’ demands and addressing them head-on. Such engagement is a hallmark of progressive leadership, where the voices of workers are not sidelined but integrated into policy decisions.

The outcomes of this pivotal meeting were comprehensive and far-reaching. At the forefront was the approval for the immediate implementation of 70 percent of the 2024 CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structures for both academic and non-academic staff. This represents a significant salary increase, directly tackling the unions’ primary grievance regarding the outdated 2009 salary framework. Beyond salaries, the governor approved a 65-year retirement age policy, allowing experienced educators and administrators to contribute longer to the system.

For non-teaching staff, a 40-year service policy was endorsed, providing greater job security and career longevity. These measures go beyond mere compensation; they are investments in human resources, ensuring that tertiary institutions retain skilled personnel who can mentor the next generation.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, union leaders did not hold back their admiration as they effusively praised Governor Uba Sani’s “listening leadership, transparency, and unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare and educational advancement.” What a glowing testimony and validation.

Comrade Usman Shehu Suleiman, Chairman of JUTIKS/ASUP at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, along with other signatories like Comrade Shuaibu Dauda Adamu, Secretary General of JUTIKS, and Comrade Nuhu Yerima Christopher, Chairman of COESU at the College of Education, Gidan Waya, highlighted the governor’s sincerity. They commended his administration for paying the national minimum wage despite fiscal hurdles, a feat that demonstrates fiscal prudence amid economic pressures. Additionally, the unions acknowledged the ₦13.5 billion disbursed in gratuities, pensions, and death benefits to retirees, which has alleviated the hardships faced by former staff and their families.

As for the current salary enhancement, it is particularly timely given Kaduna’s financial landscape. The state inherited a staggering ₦5 billion monthly debt repayment burden from the previous administration, a challenge that could easily derail developmental initiatives. Yet, Governor Uba Sani has prioritized education and human capital, recognizing that a motivated workforce is essential for sustainable progress. By implementing these reforms, he is not only resolving immediate labour issues but also preventing future disruptions that could affect students’ learning outcomes. Imagine the ripple effects: uninterrupted academic sessions mean better-prepared graduates entering the workforce, contributing to Kaduna’s economy in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and technology. For the children of Kaduna—many from modest backgrounds—this stability translates to brighter futures, free from the shadows of strikes and uncertainty.

Importantly, the governor’s broader educational reforms amplify the impact of this decision. The unions lauded the 50 percent reduction in tuition fees across state-owned tertiary institutions, a policy that has democratized access to higher education. Previously, high fees barred many talented youths from pursuing degrees or diplomas, perpetuating cycles of poverty. Now, with lower barriers, enrollment has surged, allowing more Kaduna children to acquire skills that align with national development goals.

With the several ongoing renovations, reconstructions, and upgrades of facilities in these institutions, the state is building a robust educational infrastructure. Classrooms are being modernized, laboratories equipped with contemporary tools, and hostels refurbished to create conducive learning environments. These investments ensure that the quality of education matches the increased accessibility, fostering a generation equipped to tackle Nigeria’s challenges.

Governor Sani’s approach to labour relations is a testament to his progressive mindset. Described by the unions as “a true pro-democracy advocate who continues to uphold the rights of workers,” he has cultivated an atmosphere of openness and mutual respect. In an era where industrial actions often lead to acrimony, his administration’s democratic handling of disputes sets a precedent. By acknowledging the state’s financial constraints while still delivering on promises, he exemplifies responsible leadership by balancing empathy with pragmatism.

This is crucial for Kaduna, a state with diverse ethnic and religious compositions, where harmony in public sectors like education can promote social cohesion. The suspension of the strike, announced with immediate effect, marks a new chapter of collaboration. Union leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue with the state government, pledging to work together for the long-term stability and growth of Kaduna’s tertiary education system. This partnership is vital, as it shifts the focus from conflict to collective problem-solving. For instance, future discussions would address emerging needs like digital literacy training for staff or scholarships for underprivileged students, further enhancing the sector’s resilience.

Reflecting on this development, it is clear that Uba Sani’s actions are driven by a vision for Kaduna’s youth. Education is the bedrock of any society’s progress, and by ensuring industrial harmony, he is protecting the dreams of countless children. A disrupted education system could lead to higher dropout rates, further increase the army of idle hands ready to be recruited as bandits. Instead, this resolution paves the way for excellence, where lecturers are motivated, facilities are top-notch, and students thrive. It’s a measure of leadership that prioritizes people over politics, demonstrating that even in tough economic times, strategic investments in welfare yield dividends.

Looking ahead, the implementation of these policies will require monitoring to ensure seamless execution. The unions’ endorsement provides a strong foundation, but ongoing engagement will be key to addressing any teething issues. Governor Uba Sani’s track record clearly suggests he is up to the task; his administration has consistently shown agility in navigating fiscal challenges while advancing social welfare. Indeed, the approval of the 70 percent salary increase is more than a resolution to a strike—it is a beacon of hope for Kaduna’s future. By fostering industrial harmony, he is securing the educational pathways for the state’s children, whose aspirations depend on a stable learning environment. This act of responsible and progressive leadership not only revitalizes the tertiary sector but also inspires confidence in governance. As Kaduna moves forward, this milestone will undoubtedly contribute to a more prosperous, educated, and united state where the welfare of workers and the dreams of the young are harmoniously aligned.

Dauda-Khamal, an educationist and youth development coach, writes from Kafanchan, Kaduna State.