Osimhen Can’t Stop Scoring for Galatasaray, Equals Buruk’s Record

Victor Osimhen was again among the goals scorers as Galatasaray came back from a goal down to beat Goztepe 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig match on a Sunday evening.

The Nigerian international drew home team Galatasaray level in the 19th minute after Goztepe had taken the lead in the sixth minute through Efkan Bekiroglu.

Osimhen’s goal has now pushed him to equal the 43 goals Coach Okan Buruk netted for Galatasaray in his hey days for the Istanbul giants.

Galatasaray scored two more goals in the second half through Gabriel Sara and Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray remain on top of the Turkish topflight on 28 points, five clear of second placed Trabzonspor.

However, one of the talking points from this clash was that the visitors were reduced to 10 men after 42 minutes when Osimhen’s marker, Malcom Bokele, was sent off for dangerous play against the 2023 African Player of the Year as rival fans bitterly complained that the refereeing again favoured Galatasaray.

But speaking after the match , Osimhen in a social media post insisted that he does not care, that the fans can cry river.

“For me, the rival fans can cry on social media for all they want,” dared Osimhen after this win. “We deserved our victory.”