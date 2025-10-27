  • Monday, 27th October, 2025

NAFDAC Moves to Eliminate Industrially-produced Trans Fats Linked to Heart Disease

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC said it has launched a Strategy and Roadmap for Trans-Fatty Acid (TFA) regulation in Nigeria.

A statement signed by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, said the move is part of the new commitment to safeguarding public health by eliminating a dangerous dietary risk linked to heart disease, stroke, and premature death.

The statement quoted the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, as having said that Nigeria is already taking steps to regulate fatty acid consumption by setting regulatory limits of no more than two grams of industrially produced trans-fat per 100 grams of total fat or oil.

“In recognition of this effort, Nigeria was named by WHO in 2023 as one of seven countries that had adopted best-practice TFA elimination policies, she said.

The newly launched roadmap outlined a phased approach focused on industry reformulation, laboratory strengthening, compliance monitoring, public education, and cross-sector collaboration.

With support from partners such as Resolve to Save Lives, WHO, and other stakeholders, NAFDAC has also expanded its laboratory capacity to analyse TFAs, marking significant progress toward full implementation.

Adeyeye called on government agencies, industry, civil society, and consumers to work together to achieve WHO validation of Nigeria’s programme. “Eliminating industrially produced trans fats is possible, achievable, and urgent.

 With this roadmap, Nigeria is determined to protect the health of its citizens and secure a food supply free from the dangers of trans-fatty acids,” she affirmed.

