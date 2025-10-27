MMS Hall of Fame: Zenith, GTCO Lead in Gender Policy Compliance

Two of Nigeria’s top financial institutions, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), have been named winners of the Corporate Leadership Award for Gender Policy Compliance by the MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame (WoFHoF) Initiative.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson, 2025 MMS Hall of Fame Induction Committee, Aisha Mahmoud, the initiative said the award followed an independent assessment of 24 commercial and six non-interest banks, based on publicly available data from their websites and social media platforms.

The group noted that only five banks met the criteria of publishing three consecutive years of annual and sustainability reports in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) gender policy and corporate governance guidelines.

“Among the five, GTCO and Zenith Bank led with a strong show of commitment to gender equality and compliance with the CBN’s target of 30 percent female representation on boards and 40 percent in management positions,” the statement said.

While Zenith Bank Plc was nominated as the Best Gender-Diversity, Equality, and Inclusive (DEI) Bank in Nigeria by the MMS Hall of Fame Leadership -Impact Assessment Committee; GTCO emerged as the Best CBN Gender Policy Compliant Bank in Nigeria for 2025, following its performance in transparency and board diversity.