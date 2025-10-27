  • Monday, 27th October, 2025

LAPO MfB Emerges Microfinance Bank of the Year

Business | 3 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank has been named Microfinance Bank of the Year at the 13th edition of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, marking the institution’s 12th consecutive win in the category.

The award, which recognises excellence and innovation across Nigeria’s financial sector, underscores LAPO’s consistency, resilience, and leadership in providing inclusive financial services to low-income earners and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Speaking at the event, Director of Marketing and Communications at LAPO Microfinance Bank, Oluremi Akande said the recognition affirms the bank’s enduring impact in the financial inclusion space.

“LAPO has consistently won this award category, a clear recognition of our invaluable contributions and impact made through the delivery of superior financial services to the last-mile,” Akande said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.