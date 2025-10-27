LAPO MfB Emerges Microfinance Bank of the Year

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank has been named Microfinance Bank of the Year at the 13th edition of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, marking the institution’s 12th consecutive win in the category.

The award, which recognises excellence and innovation across Nigeria’s financial sector, underscores LAPO’s consistency, resilience, and leadership in providing inclusive financial services to low-income earners and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at the event, Director of Marketing and Communications at LAPO Microfinance Bank, Oluremi Akande said the recognition affirms the bank’s enduring impact in the financial inclusion space.

“LAPO has consistently won this award category, a clear recognition of our invaluable contributions and impact made through the delivery of superior financial services to the last-mile,” Akande said.