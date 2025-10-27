Indian Cup 2025 to Tee off Today with 500 Golfers at Ikoyi Club

The 2025 edition of the Indian Cup Golf Tournament will tee off this morning Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, marking the start of a weeklong celebration of golf, friendship, and community spirit.

According to Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Keshab Vaswani, the tournament will feature about 500 golfers across various categories, with a rich lineup of activities designed to reflect the event’s heritage of inclusivity and excellence.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiasm this year,” Vaswani said. “The number of players and partners coming on board shows that the Indian Cup continues to be one of the most anticipated events on the Ikoyi Club calendar. It’s not just about competition — it’s about connection, celebration, and community.”

The weeklong tournament will open today Monday, October 27, with Caddies and Professional golfers taking to the course in the opening rounds.

Winners from this segment will go home with cash prizes and food items, as part of the organizers’ appreciation for the vital role caddies and professionals play in the game.

This year’s event is supported by Inbev, African Steel Industries, Zenith Bank, 7Up Bottling Company, CFAO Motors among others.

The Indian Cup 2025 promises another remarkable chapter in the event’s proud tradition — combining the elegance of golf with the warmth of cultural exchange.

On Tuesday, October 28, attention will shift to the Lady golfers, with over 80 women expected to participate in what has traditionally been one of the most colorful and competitive segments of the event.

Following the ladies’ rounds, the tournament will continue with daily play leading to the Sponsors’ Guests and Veterans Day on Friday, October 31, when long-time players, sponsors, and invited guests will take their turn on the course in an atmosphere of camaraderie and relaxation.

The grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025, where the main competition will climax in an eighteen-hole stroke play challenge to determine the overall champions. Winners in both gross and net categories will be celebrated at a presentation dinner and award night that same evening at the Golf Section, complete with Indian-inspired cuisine, entertainment, and cultural flair.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to this year’s tournament, participants will also be vying for a Hole-in-One prize — a brand-new Grand Vitara SUV, generously donated by CFAO Motors. The stunning reward underscores the scale and prestige of the Indian Cup and promises to raise the competitive spirit among players throughout the event.

Vaswani noted that the Indian Golfers Foundation, which stages the event annually, remains committed to fostering strong ties between the Indian community and their Nigerian counterparts through sport and shared values.