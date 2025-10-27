FCTA Targets Vaccination of All Eligible Children Against Measles, Rubella

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration has expressed determination to ensure that all children in the Capital Territory received vaccine meant to prevent measles and rubella disease.

The administration deplored the refusal of some private schools within the capital city to allow health officials to administer measles and rubella vaccines on their pupils.

The concern by the FCT administration came just as the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) said that federal government is targeting to vaccinate 106 million children nationwide under the ongoing immunization against measles and rubella diseases.

Speaking on the progress being made in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the FCT, the Mandate Secretary on Health Services and Environment, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe said that immunization team has carried vaccination in many areas of the city.

As part of efforts to ensure that every child within the age range is vaccinated against the targeted diseases, Fasawe said that her office will embark on series of advocacy missions to schools, religious centres and traditional leaders in the FCT.

She said FCTA has also added an innovation to enhance vaccination uptake through linkage with Health Insurance.

She appealed to all parents to ensure their children are allowed to be vaccinated in line with the Child Health Act at school, stating that. “immunization is safe, effective, and essential for protecting every child”.

In order to strengthen enforcement and ensure sustainability, Fasawe said the FCT Administration has directed all public and private schools to commence mandatory immunization verification during admission, re-admission, or transfer and maintenance of a Child Health Register in every school.

Regarding the lack of cooperation by private schools, Fasawe said that government views the action of the affected institutions as a violation of the children’s right to healthy life.

Fasawe said: “It has come to our attention that several schools and institutions within the FCT refused access to vaccination teams.

“This non-compliance not only denied eligible children protection against measles and rubella but also disrupted the daily implementation plans of the campaign. Such actions are deeply concerning because they undermine public health gains and put our children at unnecessary risk”.

The Mandate Secretary said that Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003, as domesticated in the FCT, guarantees every child the right to health and protection from preventable diseases.

She explained that Sections 13 and 14 of the Act place a legal obligation on parents, guardians, and institutions — including schools – to ensure that every child is fully immunized.

“Denying a child access to vaccination is, therefore, not merely an administrative lapse; it is a violation of a fundamental child right,” Fasawe said.

She further said that the schools are to collaborate with nearby Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) for on-site immunization sessions; regular inclusion of immunization awareness in school assemblies and PTA meetings; and submission of monthly compliance reports through the Education Secretariat to the office of the Mandate Secretary Health Services and Environment.

“Failure to comply with these directives will attract administrative sanctions under existing FCT Education and Public Health Regulations,” Fasawe warned.

She said that FCTA has rolled out plans for a three-day mop-up exercise involving 132 vaccination teams to reach unvaccinated children across affected areas.