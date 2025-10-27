Dettol Sounds Alarm on Hand Hygiene, Canvasses Collective Action to Save Lives

Mary Nnah





In a bid to promote good hygiene practices and prevent illnesses, Dettol, Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, has joined forces with the federal government and key partners to commemorate Global Handwashing Day 2025.

The event held recently in Abuja, brought together top government officials, development partners, and media representatives to promote hand hygiene awareness nationwide.

Themed “Be a Hero, One Handwash at a Time,” Dettol is urging Nigerians to take ownership of their health by adopting simple yet effective handwashing practices.

Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Communications and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that “handwashing is not just a routine practice; it is a basic human right, a key to well-being, and one of the most effective ways to prevent illness and improve public health outcomes.”

The federal government has pledged to work with the private sector to scale up access to hygiene facilities and strengthen behavior change.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, commended Dettol and its partners for their sustained advocacy and contribution to Nigeria’s hygiene and sanitation goals.

“The federal government remains committed to working with the private sector to scale up access to hygiene facilities and strengthen behaviour change,” he said.

The commemoration featured practical handwashing demonstrations and a renewed commitment by stakeholders to scale hygiene education across communities.

Dettol’s partners, including The Wellbeing Foundation Africa and Kiddies ‘n’ Brands, extended the Global Handwashing Day commemoration to communities in Lagos and Kwara States, educating schoolchildren and families on best hygiene practices.

Through initiatives like Dettol Clean Naija and the Reckitt Catalyst Initiatives, Dettol is leading efforts to promote hand hygiene and empower Nigerians to become hygiene heroes.

These initiatives have empowered millions of Nigerians with hygiene education and supported innovative social enterprises in the WASH and Health sector.

As Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh emphasized, “Clean hands save lives, and hygiene is the foundation for health.”