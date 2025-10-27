APM Terminals Donates Medical Equipment to Boost Maternal Health in Lagos

Oriarehu Bonny

APM Terminals Apapa has donated vital medical equipment to the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving maternal health and supporting its host communities through corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Mr. Frederik Klinke, expressed his delight at the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the company’s dedication to uplifting the living standards of communities where it operates.

He noted that APM Terminals has consistently supported the health sector by installing power systems and renovating health facilities in different parts of Lagos.

“We are proud of the investment and the work done here to increase the survival rate of children, and I hope the community will maintain the equipment and put it to good use,” he said.

The Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Steen Knudsen, explained that the company’s corporate social responsibility focuses on three key areas: health, education, and the environment.

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos Health District IV, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, praised APM Terminals Apapa for the donation, describing it as a testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together.

“Your decision to invest in Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre, Ebute Metta, is an act of visionary leadership. The community will benefit greatly, and this project should stand as an example for others to emulate,” he said.

Representing the Senator for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Mr. Giwa Rasheed commended APM Terminals for its investment in healthcare, describing the centre as a lifeline that will serve mothers and children in the area, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Also speaking, Mrs. Shakirat Adeosun of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board emphasised that the renovation and equipment donation were achieved through a strong partnership between APM Terminals and the Lagos State Government.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Jubril Emilagba, commended APM Terminals for its continued partnership with the community.