Air Peace Marks Historic Abuja–Heathrow Launch, Powers Nation’s Aviation Footprint

In a vibrant and celebratory mood at the check-in counters of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace Limited, officially launched its maiden direct flight from Abuja to London Heathrow Airport.

The occasion signaled a major advance for both the airline and the Nigerian aviation industry at large.

The check-in area was transformed into an environment of branded décor and enthusiastic passengers, where travellers received special souvenirs and celebratory treats as part of the carrier’s inaugural flight into Heathrow.

In attendance were the airline’s management team, including the carrier’s Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, Vice Chairman, Mrs Alice Onyema, and Board of Directors including Emeka Ngige, Mrs Ekaette Monsuru, Benedict Adeyileka and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Professor, Obiora Okonkwo

Presence of high-powered government officials underscored the significance of this milestone. They were led by the Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who highlighted the intensive diplomatic efforts that secured the Heathrow slot, reaffirming the Government’s support for indigenous carriers under the bilateral air services agreement.

He noted that, “The connecting capital of the whole of Europe” now lies within reach of Nigerian travellers, reflecting Nigeria’s firm stance on reciprocity and fair access.

Representing the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, extended congratulations to Air Peace on behalf of the Government and Nigerians.

He welcomed the increased competition, improved service and more accessible pricing to the UK market, just as he lauded the airline’s patriotism and the president’s enabling policies for aviation.

In his remarks delivered on behalf of the 10th National Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the milestone embodied the philosophy that when government clears the runway, the private sector takes flight.

He saluted Onyema as a role model for entrepreneurship, integrity and service, noting that this route opens doors for many young Nigerians to dream bigger.

Onyema thanked President Tinubu, the Minister and all stakeholders for their trust and support in enabling a major indigenous operator to claim a global gateway.

He emphasised that the achievement was grounded in local investment, private-sector capacity and a commitment to raising Nigeria’s footprint on the global aviation map.

He noted that Heathrow’s connectivity — beyond London to the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean — would now be accessible through the airline, adding that the government must support, not stifle, indigenous aviation enterprise.