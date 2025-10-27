  • Monday, 27th October, 2025

Agusto & Co Upgrades Jaiz Bank’s Credit Rating to A-

Nume Ekeghe

Jaiz Bank Plc, has announced that Agusto & Co. Limited, Nigeria’s foremost credit rating agency, upgraded the Bank’s credit ratings to A- (long-term) and A1 (short-term), both with a Stable Outlook, and assigned an ESG score of “2.”

This upgrade, Jaiz Bank said, reflects a strong financial fundamentals, sound risk management framework, effective governance practices, and consistent execution of its strategic growth and digital transformation agenda. It underscores the Bank’s resilience, capital adequacy, and commitment to ethical, sustainable banking that supports Nigeria’s economic development. 

Commenting on the development, Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Haruna Musa,  stated: “We are delighted by Agusto & Co.’s recognition of Jaiz Bank’s progress and stability. This upgrade validates our ongoing efforts to build a resilient institution anchored on trust, performance, and innovation. We remain committed to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.”

