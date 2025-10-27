Abduraman Wins ‘Salary for Life’ in Access Bank Promo

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

In a gesture of appreciation for customers’ loyalty, Access Bank, in its 17th DiamondXtra ‘Salary for Life’ promo in Jos has rewarded the grand prize winner, Abdurman Idris with N200,000 monthly salary for 15 years. The bank also rewarded many other loyal customers with other life-changing cash prizes.

Idris, a labourer from Rekos quarters in Jos expressed excitement over the gesture saying, “I am very excited about gesture, and I promise that I’m going to use the money to start up a business.”

His win is expected to have a positive impact on his life and business prospects, enabling him to achieve his dreams and improve his socio-economic status.

Another winner, Bitkat Dimlong Mbok, a civil servant working with Jos North Local Government, won N200,000 cash prize. Mbok, who received the message about the draw and was initially hesitant to attend, said, “I told my wife to pray for me, and I’m happy I won.” He plans to use the money to invest in his housing project and has promised to open three other DiamondXtra accounts for his children, further solidifying his commitment to financial planning. “Access times, Access Bank”, he praised, expressing his gratitude to the bank.

Regional Manager for Plateau State, Rosemary Oyedim explained that the DiamondXtra ‘Salary for Life’ promo is not just a promo, but a reward scheme that has been consistently running for 17 seasons. “Access Bank is passionate about its customers, and this scheme is a way of giving back to the community. The scheme aims to create loyalty ambassadors who can help build a customer base. When people hear that Access Bank is willing to give back to the community, it attracts them to bank with the institution,” she said.

Regional Director of Access Bank North Central, Uche Onyegwe gave a history of the scheme, stating that since its inception, over 30,000 customers have been rewarded, and over N6 billion has been given to loyal customers. “People who won never knew they were going to win. We didn’t know them until today. They just came here and luckily they won”, he said, highlighting the transparency and fairness of the selection process.