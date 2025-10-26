Wrapping Up on a Special Jazzy Note…

Yinka Olatunbosun

The 29th edition of the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Festival, themed “In The Flow,” draws to a close today, Sunday, October 26, after two weeks of exhilarating concerts, performances, and symposia celebrating classical and contemporary music.

The festival, which began on October 12, was packed with a diverse lineup. A special highlight was the Jazz party on October 17, which featured celebrated musicians Imoleayo Balogun, Isaac Olatunde, and OB Nelson. The night, a fusion of smooth, swing, and traditional jazz sounds, served as a vibrant celebration of creativity and musical freedom, setting the tone for the rest of the event.

In a press briefing held earlier in Lagos to announce the festival, the Chairperson of the MUSON Festival Planning Committee, Mrs. Sade Doherty, outlined a programme that included a musical brunch, the MUSON Day concert, the Chevron-sponsored musical drama, a symposium on music and technology, and the Grand Gala Concert sponsored by TotalEnergies.

She explained that this year’s theme marks a new chapter for MUSON after years of resilience. “After COVID-19 and the economic downturn, we had festival themes centred on resurgence, resilience, and revival. Now, we are ‘in the flow’ of what our founding fathers envisioned as the promotion of understanding, enjoyment, and performance of classical and contemporary music,” Doherty said.

A notable feature of the 2025 festival brochure is a special musical sheet of the Nigerian National Anthem, included to symbolise unity and patriotism as the nation celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary. “We deliberately included the anthem to celebrate Nigeria at 65 and to highlight music as a unifying force,” she revealed. The brochure also features a message of support from the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Throughout its run, the festival showcased major events such as the Chevron Musical Drama (October 18), Operatic Performances (October 19 & 25), a Symposium on Music and Technology titled “Collabo” (October 21), and the Young Talents Concert (October 23).

The festival culminates today with the Grand Gala Concert, featuring the MUSON Choir under the direction of Emeka Nwokedi and the MUSON Symphony Orchestra conducted by visiting German maestro Walter-Michael Vollhardt. They will perform Carl Orff’s classic masterpiece “Carmina Burana.”

Reflecting on the festival’s legacy, jazz saxophonist Imoleayo Balogun described the MUSON Jazz Night as one of its longest-standing traditions. “MUSON is one of the households of jazz in Nigeria. For over 20 years, we’ve never missed a night of jazz. This year was remarkable. We brought together fusion, swing, and traditional jazz in one exciting evening,” he said.

Louis Mbanefo (SAN), Chairman of MUSON, reflected on the society’s enduring legacy since its founding in 1983. “After the previous years’ themes of Resurgence, Resilience, and Revival, MUSON is now back ‘In The Flow.’ For 42 continuous years, the MUSON project continues to thrive and flow beyond the dreams of our founding fathers,” he stated.

He highlighted that the society has maintained its mission through regular concerts and music education. The MUSON School of Music, supported by the MTN Foundation, has trained over 500 diploma graduates since 2008, many of whom now perform and teach across Nigeria and abroad.

“The MUSON project shows what Nigerians can achieve when we pool our talents, skills, and resources toward a shared goal,” Mbanefo said, a testament to the collaborative spirit that brings the festival to a powerful close this evening.