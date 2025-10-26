Tiwa Savage: Caveat Emptor

The super beautiful and sexy songstress has just announced that she would not mind being a second wife because, according to her, all the suitors she is seeing are either in their 50s, married or…

When they come out like this, they are already in that kind of relationship, and this kind of public position is meant to achieve certain set purposes – to put pressure on the man to propose, to justify to those they have misled all these while about being an independent woman, amongst others.

Much as I really don’t have anything against her choice, which in any case is a very wise choice, what I have against her and people like her is the millions they misled when they were in their prime.

They will be shouting, “Ohhhhh, I am an independent woman, I don’t need a man to validate me, I am a woman.” And when they start drooping, they will now be looking for a man to cling to, neglecting the years of shouting crap.

I pity any man who will go and carry all these retired feminists and put them in the house.

That is like carrying a keg of petrol and putting it under your bed while sleeping with a cable.

I hereby put caveat emptor on the forehead of Tiwa and most women who have her profile and outlook. They are truly not ready for the humility that comes with polygamy; they just want somewhere they can lay their heads and gather some form of credibility. Any man who falls for that na Golgotha he will find himself. Thank you.