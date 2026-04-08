Amupitan-led INEC Becoming Threat to Nigeria’s Multi-party Democracy, Says Rep Dasuki

Picks ADC membership card, declares new era of youth inclusion

Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission, under the leadership of Prof Joash Amupitan, is becoming an existential threat to Nigeria’s multiparty democracy, alleging that the commission was colluding with those plotting to stifle opposition party and turn Nigeria into one-party state.

Dasuki stated this on Wednesday when he picked up his membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his Dogon Daji/Salah Ward, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto. The event witnessed a massive turnout of supporters, including hundreds of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other parties who formally defected to the ADC.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Rep Dasuki warned that recent developments in the country’s political landscape point to a coordinated effort to weaken opposition voices and undermine democratic principles.

He specifically cited the decision of INEC not to recognize the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a critical step in what he believes is a broader scheme to stifle opposition and dismantle democratic plurality.



According to him, the move is designed to weaken opposition structures, destroy the multi-party system and ultimately create a one-party state, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) positioned not only as the dominant party but as the sole platform capable of fielding any credible candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

“This is not just about one political party or one leadership dispute,” Dasuki said. “It is about the soul of our democracy. What we are witnessing is a calculated attempt to silence opposition, shrink the democratic space and impose a one-party system on a diverse and vibrant nation.”

He warned that such actions, if left unchecked, could reverse the democratic gains Nigeria has made over the years.

“The refusal to recognize legitimate leadership within opposition parties is not accidental. It is part of a broader, well-orchestrated plan to weaken alternative voices and ensure that only one party remains viable ahead of 2027,” he stated.

Calling on citizens, civil society organizations and the international community to remain vigilant, Dasuki urged all stakeholders to defend democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law.

“We must rise collectively to resist any attempt to derail our democracy. Nigeria belongs to all of us, not to a select few seeking to monopolize power. The future of our nation depends on our ability to protect and preserve a truly competitive and inclusive political system,” he added.

Dasuki explained that his decision to join the ADC was driven by his desire to collaborate with like-minded patriots committed to rescuing the country from its current socio-economic and political challenges.

He called on the people of Tambuwal/Kebbi Federal Constituency, as well as the wider population of Sokoto State and Nigeria, to remain steadfast as a new political journey begins. He said that the new political journey was aimed at contributing meaningfully to efforts to salvage the nation from the precipice and build a more prosperous and democratic society.

Dasuki emphasized his commitment to advancing a youth-focused agenda that will ensure greater inclusion of young people in party affairs and in local, state and national governance. He described the ADC as a party that prioritizes youth participation and offers a platform for young people to play active roles in shaping the future of the nation.

At the gathering, Rep Dasuki, alongside party leaders, formally received the new defectors into the ADC. The event also drew the participation of numerous youth groups from across the constituency and the state. In their remarks, the youth groups expressed their decision to embrace the ADC, citing the alarming state of insecurity and the worsening economic conditions, which have deepened the hardship faced by the people of the state.

It would be recalled that Rep Dasuki formally resigned from the PDP on March 15, 2026, through a letter addressed to the Chairman of his Dogon Daji/Salah Ward. In the letter, he cited the protracted leadership crisis within the party, which he said had significantly weakened its capacity to function effectively as a leading opposition platform. He further noted that the crisis had hindered the party from providing the credible and organized opposition necessary for strengthening democracy.