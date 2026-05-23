  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Primary By Landslide in Bayelsà 

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa 

In a rancour free All Progressive Congress (APC) primary held across the 105 wards and  eight local government areas of Bayelsà State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Saturday polled a total of 227,192 votes to emerge winner of the party’s primaries.

His only opponent, Stanley Osifo, surprisinly polled a total.of five votes, which was obtained from the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state 

Announcing the results at the Banquet Hall, the state governor and state returning officer/collating officer, Senator Douye Diri, applauded the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded throughout the party primaries across all wards in the state.

Announcing the results after receiving returns from all local government areas in the state, Diri said the exercise was peaceful and conducted across all wards in the state with full participation from party members.

Declaring the outcome, Diri said: “I hereby certify that the results announced represent the true, correct and accurate collation of votes from all local government areas in Bayelsa State. The process was conducted peacefully and in accordance with party guidelines.”

He praised party members for their orderly conduct during the exercise, noting that the primary was largely peaceful across all wards and local government areas.

Observers described the process as highly organized, with delegates and party officials commending the smooth collation process and absence of major disputes.

In his reaction, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heneken Lokpobiri, described the presidential primary in his Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state as peaceful, transparent and successful.

Speaking shortly after monitoring the exercise in Ward 8, Ekeremor, Lokpobiri commended APC members for their orderly conduct and commitment throughout the process.

According to him, the presidential primary was part of the party’s broader exercise to nominate candidates for the 2027 general election, following earlier primaries conducted for the Senate, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly positions.

“Today’s exercise is specifically for the nomination of the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“As you can see, this is my ward, Ward 8 in Ekeremor, with over 13,000 registered APC members. By law, I am not eligible to vote or be voted for because I am a political appointee. However, I am here as an observer, and I am very happy that the exercise in my ward was peaceful and successful,” he stated.

Lokpobiri expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primary across the local government area, saying reports from the 12 wards indicated that the exercise was peaceful throughout.

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