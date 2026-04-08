Zenith Bank Maintains Its Leadership Streak With PBT of 1.26trn, Declares 100% Increase In Dividend

Zenith Bank PLC has released its audited group financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025. The Group’s performance demonstrates the Bank’s resolute commitment to delivering efficient balance sheet growth, operational excellence, and ability to generate superior, sustainable returns across market cycles.

Commenting on the results, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, stated: “Our 2025 results are a reflection of the discipline and focus with which we executed our strategy. We successfully strengthened our asset quality, optimized our balance sheet, and invested in the capabilities that will propel our next phase of growth”.

The Group recorded gross earnings of NGN4.19 trillion in 2025, representing a 6% year-on-year growth from NGN3.97 trillion in 2024. This was driven by a 35% increase in interest income to NGN3.7 trillion, anchored by high asset yields, an increase in interest earning assets and effective pricing. Net interest income grew by 53% to NGN2.6 trillion, highlighting the Bank’s ability to maintain a healthy spread between asset yields and funding costs. Despite a 5% drop in Profit Before Tax to NGN1.26 trillion, due to a bold and prudent cleanup of facilities which were under regulatory forbearance, Profit After Tax grew slightly by 1% to close at NGN1.04 trillion, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of NGN25.32.

Customer deposits grew by 11% from NGN22 trillion to NGN24 trillion, as a result of a sustained increase in both corporate and retail deposits, affirming the enduring depth of the Bank’s funding base. Gross loans moderately rose to NGN11 trillion, with the underlying growth offset by the write off of forbearance related exposures, a move that has markedly improved the quality of the Bank’s risk asset portfolio.

Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio improved to 3.8% in December 2025 from 4.7% in December 2024. The coverage ratio remained robust at 173%, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to prudent provisioning and a culture of strict regulatory compliance.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) stood at 23.2%, and 3.4% respectively. Our Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 13.7% for the full year reinforces the sustainability of the Group’s core earnings. The Group’s cost-to-income ratio increased to 45.2%, stemming from an increase in impairment charge and sustained inflationary pressure. Our Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and Liquidity Ratio stood at 25% and 71% respectively, well above regulatory minimum and reflective of the Group’s robust capital and liquidity position.

In recognition of the Group’s strong full-year performance and our promise to consistently deliver superior shareholder returns, the Board has proposed a final dividend of NGN8.75 per ordinary share. In addition to the interim dividend of NGN1.25, this brings the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to NGN10.00 per ordinary share. This represents a 100% increase over the total dividend of NGN5.00 paid for the 2024 financial year.

In closing, the Group Managing Director/CEO added: “2025 was a year of purposeful execution. We grew our core business and improved the quality of our risk assets. We are investing for the future and delivering value to our customers and shareholders with the consistency that defines the Zenith Bank brand. We entered 2026 as a stronger, more resilient institution that remains dedicated to supporting our customers as they build scale and capture emerging business opportunities. With our strong corporate governance, an expanding global footprint, and above all, our unicorn workforce, we remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver long term value for all our stakeholders”.