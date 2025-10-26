Nwogu Applauds Air Peace on Inaugural Flight to Heathrow Airport

Ejiofor Alike

A former Member of Aviation Committee of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Nwogwu, has joined aviation stakeholders in the country to express delight as Air Peace is scheduled to make maiden flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to London Heathrow Airport in England today, Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Hon. Nwogu who is presently a member of the Governing Council, African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja, applauded the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), for his resilience and doggedness, towards ensuring fairness and equity in the diligent implementation of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), for which Air Peace is presently a prime beneficiary on this lucrative route, hitherto monopolised by some foreign airlines.

“With this singular gesture, the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has rightfully created a very positive enabling environment for other local carriers with good potentials to take advantage of this route expansion initiative and furthermore explore efficient dry and wet lease agreements for equipment that will match the high-level industry standards in other to compete with the very best,” observed Nwogu who was sub-committee chairman on NAMA while in the House.

He applauded Air Peace Chairman, Chief Allen Onyema and his management and staff in keying into this wonderful opportunity availed by the minister to prove their mettle.

“At this juncture, I need to appreciate the fact of this gesture aptly corroborating Mr President’s recent “Nigerian First Project”, while also expectant of our local carriers endeavouring to equal or even better the available alternatives and ensuring consistency in operations.

“In a similar vein, I wish to mention that in the Automobile industry too, a “Nigerian Automative Industry Bill”, which aligns with government intentions of bolstering our local capacity, sponsored and championed by Sen (Engr) Patrick Ndubueze has passed the 2nd Reading at the Nigerian Senate, and awaiting Public Hearing soon.

“This Bill when passed into Law, will be focused at tilting the mindset of Nigerians towards the patronage of locally manufactured goods, particularly compelling Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to tailor their procurement habits in same direction.”

Hon Nwogu advised Air Peace and other local carriers to look into other lucrative routes from Abuja to some cities in countries within the West African sub region, because of the present monopoly unduly enjoyed by some non-Nigerian carriers currently plying those routes, which though are of shorter distances, but with surprising higher fares compared with some European routes.

“As Air Peace commences the implementation of this awesome initiative with this historical maiden flight, I look forward to a satisfactory preflight handling, onboard services, and arrival handling, similar or better than what is presently obtainable amongst their competitors,” concludes the former federal lawmaker.