Lagos Unveils Flexible Payment Plan for Computer Village Relocation•Sanwo-Olu pledges completion of world-class ICT market at Katangowa

Segun James

In a decisive step to facilitate the long-awaited relocation of Computer Village, theLagos State Government has unveiled a flexible payment plan designed to ease the transition of traders from the congested Ikeja hub to the new ultra-modern ICT complex at Katangowa, Agbado-Oke-Odo area of the state.

The initiative, announced during a stakeholders’ meeting at Alausa, Ikeja, marks a renewed commitment by the Sanwo-Olu’s administration to deliver a purpose-built, 15-hectare technology market that meets global standards.

Addressing the gathering, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki said the state government is determined to resolve the long-standing issues delaying the relocation.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is ready to deliver a world-class market site at Katangowa, complete with essential facilities such as trailer parks, banks, hotels, a police station, and a fire station,” Oki stated.

He explained that the existing Computer Village in Ikeja, originally planned as a residential area, has become overstretched, displacing residents and creating immense infrastructural strain.

“The move is inevitable if the market must evolve into a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable business district,” he added.

Project developer, Mr. Sam Ajose, disclosed that the flexible payment structure was crafted to make the relocation affordable for all categories of traders.

“This plan ensures every trader can key into the project without financial distress. Transparency and cooperation among stakeholders will be the foundation of its success,” he said.

Reacting to the new arrangement, the Iya Oloja (market leader) of Computer Village, Mrs. Abisola Azeez, expressed satisfaction with the government’s proposal and urged the developers to adhere strictly to the approved project timeline.

“All our initial concerns have been addressed. I believe this relocation will transform Computer Village into a more secure and organised marketplace,” she noted.

Earlier this year, Computer Village traders began a biometric registration exercise to sanitise market operations and strengthen security.

According to Azeez, the exercise is part of a wider rebranding effort aimed at curbing phone theft, fraudulent repairs, and counterfeit product sales.

She revealed that the measure followed a security incident that nearly led to the market’s closure by the Lagos State Task Force, but swift intervention by market leaders helped avert a shutdown.

Under the new operational guidelines, only registered vendors with identification cards will be permitted to trade.

Street displays will be limited to plastic chairs, show glasses, and umbrellas, while the use of wooden stalls and open flames will be prohibited to enhance safety and prevent fire outbreaks.