Fubara to Rivers People: Embrace Peace Fully for Development Projects to Flourish 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged indigenes of the state to embrace peace fully so that development projects can flourish.

This was as the governor observed that the ongoing peace efforts in the state is gradually yielding the desired results, insisting that genuine development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and stability.

Fubara made the assertion yesterday at a civic reception in honour of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, held at Akabuka community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

The governor said he was encouraged by growing signs of unity and reconciliation across the state.

“We can’t develop in an environment of chaos. We can’t attract any project to Akabuka when there is a problem. Our disposition has always been towards maintaining peace because it is the only way we can move forward,” the governor said.

Reflecting on the political turbulence of the past two years, Fubara said the return of normalcy has opened a new chapter for progress.

He noted that political actors who once refused to share the same space are now attending events together, describing the development as “evidence that peace has truly returned to Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara announced immediate plans to begin the rehabilitation of internal roads and the renovation of Government Secondary School, Akabuka, the venue of the reception.

“As soon as we leave here, the process for assessing the internal roads will commence. The Ministry of Education will also inspect this school, and we will take prompt action,” he assured.

The governor thanked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the role he played in his emergence, saying that he does not take it for granted.

He also commended traditional rulers, youths, women and political stakeholders for their peaceful disposition, unity of purpose, and for standing by his deputy.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Odu, said the reception left her overwhelmed and grateful, describing the turnout as a testament to the peace, unity and love in her community.

She thanked Governor Fubara, President Bola Tinubu, Wike, and former Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for the role they have played in her public service journey.

She praised Governor Fubara as “a man of peace who talks less and acts more.”